ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEQX1_0dtNJegH00

Antonio Conte ’s Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face Chelsea in the Premier League .

A win over the Blues would see Spurs move into fourth place with improved form under Conte putting them in the race for Champions League qualification.

The manager secured a valuable contract extension with captain Hugo Lloris signing on for more time at Spurs recently. When asked if he believes he can end the goalkeeper’s ten year trophy drought, Conte said: “I think it is important for every club to win trophies.

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League line-ups, build-up, latest score and goal updates

“At the same time you have to understand if you are ready to win, because every club could say ‘yeah I want to win trophies’ but then you have to understand very well what is your point? Where you are and then the path that you have to follow to try to be competitive and win.”

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January at Stamford Bridge.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Chelsea could see the return of Andreas Christensen after he tested positive for Covid-19 but his selection is uncertain. It’s not looking likely for Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell or Reece James who are set to miss out through injury.

While Spurs are still without Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero and Eric Dier through injury but they have the rest of their squad available for selection.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Sessegnon, Kane

Odds

Chelsea - 4/6

Draw - 14/5

Tottenham - 15/4

Prediction

Chelsea are in desperate need of point but Tottenham’s form is improving over Antonio Conte so it could be a closer match than some are expecting. Both teams should come away with a point and if the match does end in a draw, the Blues could be kissing away their chance at the title. Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips being chased by two Premier League clubs

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is interesting two Premier League clubs and could leave before the end of the January transfer window.The club have already turned down a loan with an obligation to buy offer from Newcastle for the 23-year-old centre-back, having previously rejected a £7million bid from Watford.West Ham have also been linked with a move for the defender for some time.Phillips has featured on only three occasions this season – including a Champions League start against AC Milan at San Siro – due to the return to fitness of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Eric Dier
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ronaldo enjoys the sun as Sturridge isolates again – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 25.FootballCristiano Ronaldo enjoyed the sun.Enjoy the view 😎 pic.twitter.com/w78enMjxPH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 25, 2022Daniel Sturridge was in isolation.3rd quarantine in 3 months 😒. Been ducking and dodging it but it got a hold of me dawg so It’s R and R time. Ill be back on the pitch again when I’m fully recovered. So annoyed right now but it is what it is. Have a blessed day my...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Spurs#Sky Sports
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Number of Premier League fixtures rescheduled

A number of Premier League fixtures that were postponed earlier in the season have been rescheduled, with new dates being confirmed. The majority of these games were postponed due to Covid outbreaks among Premier League squads, something which ended up becoming quite a contentious issue. Many believed that clubs were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League confirms change to Covid postponement rule

Premier League clubs must now have a minimum of four positive Covid-19 cases within their squad in order to apply for a fixture postponement, it has been confirmed. It comes after Premier League clubs met on Wednesday to discuss changes to the guidance following widespread confusion and anger surrounding the criteria to call off matches. The rule sees a shift from the previously guidance which allowed clubs to apply for a fixture postponement if they did not have 13 available outfield players and a goalkeeper. Tottenham Hotspur led criticism of the rule after the Premier League accepted Arsenal’s request to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Watford appoint Roy Hodgson as new manager to succeed Claudio Ranieri

Watford have announced the appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager.The former England boss, 74, will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Claudio Ranieri was sacked by the Premier League strugglers on Monday after only 16 weeks in charge following a nine-game run without a win.We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.Welcome to Watford, Roy!— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 25, 2022Hodgson is the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years and their third this season following the dismissal of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane suffers concussion scare as Senegal reach Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane suffered a concussion scare while helping Senegal book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 win over nine-man Cape Verde Mane was involved in a clash of heads with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha early during the second half of the last-16 tie in Bafoussam.Following treatment for the mid-air collision in the 53rd minute when chasing a long ball upfield, Mane was allowed to continue while Vozinha, shown a red card for the foul, was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and reported to have been taken to hospital.Mane...
FIFA
The Independent

Luis Diaz: Liverpool move to beat Tottenham and Manchester United to Porto winger

Liverpool are trying to beat Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz.The Reds are looking to push through a transfer which would see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons for the 25-year-old.It is understood the Colombia international was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest from specifically United forced them to move early.Tottenham are also keen on the player but it is understood United interim manager Ralf Rangnick had expressed a significant interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Guimaraes: Lyon deny agreeing deal with Newcastle

Lyon have denied agreeing a deal with Newcastle United over the sale of midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.According to reports on Wednesday morning, the Premier League side had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old Brazil international who was set to undergo a medical while away with his national team this week.However, the Ligue 1 side insist there is no agreement in place.They said in a statement on their official website: “Olympique Lyonnais categorically denies the false information disseminated by many media reporting an agreement between Newcastle and OL for the transfer of Brazilian international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.“In this transfer window period, where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson’s English record, from Ashton Gate to Anfield, Wembley and Watford

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson to his eighth managerial job in English football.The 74-year-old, already the oldest manager in Premier League history during his time with Crystal Palace has now managed 17 clubs and four national teams in a coaching career spanning 47 years and eight countries.Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in his homeland.Bristol City, 1982After beginning his managerial career in Sweden with Halmstad, Hodgson’s first job in England was a brief and unsuccessful spell at Bristol City, winning only three out of 21 games in just under four months in charge. City were relegated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Luis Diaz: Liverpool recruitment team fly to South America to push through £37.5m transfer

Liverpool are flying a team to South America as they try to push through a late move for Porto forward Luis DiazThe Reds stole a march on Tottenham and Manchester United to agree a deal which will see them pay an initial £37.5million with a maximum of £12.5m in add-ons if the 25-year-old is hugely successful at the club.Diaz was manager Jurgen Klopp’s first choice for a summer transfer but growing interest, specifically from United, forced them to move early.As a result it is understood they will have people on the ground in Argentina when Diaz, who is set to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Richard Arnold ‘must be given time’ to succeed at Manchester United

Former Manchester United boss Peter Kenyon says incoming chief executive Richard Arnold “must be given time” in order to be successful in the position.Arnold is replacing Ed Woodward on 1 February after the executive vice-chairman stood down following United’s involvement in the controversial plans to form a European Super League. Kenyon warned that Arnold will have a lot to contend with and that the role is a “tough” position.“There’ll be a lot of people telling Ed what a failure he’s been,” Kenyon told the BBC’s podcast The Sports Desk. “Most of those people have never been in [his] position. It’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri becomes latest victim of Watford’s extreme short-termism

Claudio Ranieri was always doomed to failure at Watford. The 70-year-old has been sacked after a shambolic run that generated just one point in eight Premier League games and culminated in the embarrassing 3-0 defeat by Norwich City on Friday night.When the floodlights failed at Vicarage Road with Watford trailing to their relegation rivals, it was already clear. The lights were going out for Ranieri. The Italian was in charge for just 13 league games. He is well-liked and respected across the sport but he was just about the worst appointment that Gino Pozzo, the club’s owner, could have made....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

461K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy