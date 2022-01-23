Is Chelsea vs Tottenham on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham travel to Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League as the race for the top four places heats up.

Spurs can go fourth with a win at Stamford Bridge after their dramatic comeback at Leicester on Wednesday extended their winning run under Antonio Conte.

Chelsea are winless in their last four Premier League matches to drop out of the title race. Further dropped points for Thomas Tuchel’s side would see the Blues begin to look over their shoulder.

Tanguy Ndombele hasn’t been in the best form of late and manager Antonio Conte was asked about the player’s future at the club after rumours spread about a potential loan deal to Paris Saint-Germain. Conte said: “Honestly I prefer to speak about this topic always with the club. For sure I made an evaluation about the squad but I have spoken to the club and I hope the club listen to me.”

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Premier League match today.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January at Stamford Bridge .

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Subscribers will also be able to stream the fixture on the Sky Go app.

Team news

Chelsea could see the return of Andreas Christensen after he tested positive for Covid-19 but his selection is uncertain. It’s not looking likely for Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell or Reece James who are set to miss out through injury.

While Spurs are still without Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero and Eric Dier through injury but they have the rest of their squad available for selection.

Confirmed line-ups

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger, Sarr, Jorginho, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Doherty, Tanganga, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Sessegnon, Kane

Odds

Chelsea - 4/6

Draw - 14/5

Tottenham - 15/4

Prediction

Chelsea are in desperate need of point but Tottenham’s form is improving over Antonio Conte so it could be a closer match than some are expecting. Both teams should come away with a point and if the match does end in a draw, the Blues could be kissing away their chance at the title. Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham .