Trent Williams reportedly on crutches after win vs. Packers

By Alex Espinoza
 5 days ago

On a night when the 49ers offensive line was struggling from the opening kickoff, the last thing they wanted to see was Trent Williams hobbling to the sideline .

The 49ers All-Pro tackle exited the field slowly in the third quarter of Saturday night’s Divisional Round matchup against the Green Bay Packers after getting his right ankle heavily taped by training staff minutes earlier. Though he finished Saturday’s epic 13-10 win in a gutsy effort, Williams reportedly was on crutches as he went for post-game X-rays.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco and Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman shared their observations from Green Bay.

Shanahan didn’t go into detail with reporters, but said Williams would be evaluated. The 49ers will get an extra day of rest heading into the NFC Championship next week, as they await the winner of the Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup Sunday.

Williams has been banged-up down the stretch, as he had to miss the Week 18 matchup against the Rams due to an elbow injury.

In Saturday’s game, he showed his freakish strength and athleticism while setting up a key first down run by Elijah Mitchell in the first half, but the series ultimately ended in an interception by Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers struggled to keep Garoppolo upright Saturday – allowing four sacks – and can ill-afford to lose Williams, who finished 2021 with Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded regular season ever .

