Sainsbury’s has issued a statement asking customers to continue wearing face coverings in its stores after current Covid-19 measures are eased later this week.From Thursday, England will see a relaxing of restrictions and move from Plan B to Plan A measures.Under Plan A, the public is no longer being asked to work from home or wear a face covering in most indoor public places, such as shops and most public transport.Announcing the change last week, Boris Johnson said the government would “continue to suggest the use of face coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces, particularly when you come into contact...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO