Arkansas softball earned a No. 9 ranking in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Preseason Poll that was released on Tuesday morning. The Razorbacks are one of eight SEC programs to earn a spot in the poll, the most by any conference and are followed by the Pac-12 (five teams) and ACC (four teams). Last year Arkansas began the season ranked No. 21 in the poll.

