ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Persistence Pays Off

By Lonna Upton
lakemagazine.life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow often our New Year’s resolutions go astray. We have clear goals and the best of intentions. We know we have the discipline – this time. Then February rolls around, and we realize those resolutions are in the rearview mirror. Seventy-four year old Jim Colvin is proof that resolutions and goals...

www.lakemagazine.life

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Woman's World

Is Your Skin Dry and Itchy? It Could Be a Sign of This Serious Health Condition

When my skin gets dry, I usually chalk it up to the weather, or not drinking enough water. I always stock up on moisturizing lotion and body creams in the winter, when I tend to be indoors with the heat cranked (which is enough to dry out anyone’s skin), and I try to drink plenty of water whatever the weather. In most cases, dehydration and dry air are the culprits behind parched skin, but sometimes dry and itchy skin is a sign of something more serious: kidney disease.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persistence#Fitness#Chocolate And Ice#Swimming#Bend Or
Knowridge Science Report

8 things you unconsciously do when depressed

Depression is still misunderstood, despite being one of the most common mental illnesses. In fact, there are some symptoms of depression that may go over our own heads, because it’s hard to notice some behavioral changes within ourselves. Some unusual signs of depression include irritability. People who are depressed...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Knowridge Science Report

6 signs you’re severely depressed

Depression is more than having a cloud hanging overhead. It is a mood disorder and may be described as feelings of sadness, loss, or anger that interfere with a person’s everyday activities. Depression negatively changes the way you act, feel, and think about yourself. It can be alienating and...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

Small doses of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to a new study.Experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London found that small amounts of psilocybin does not have short of long-term negative side effects in healthy people.The authors of the small-scale study, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that psilocybin can be safely administered in either 10mg or 25mg doses.Researchers believe that this initial trial, which had just 89 participants, could be a first step in proving the safety and feasibility of psilocybin as a treatment for mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds vitamin D supplements with or without Omega-3s decreased risk of autoimmune diseases

Autoimmune diseases (AD) such as rheumatoid arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, autoimmune thyroid disease and psoriasis, are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality as people age. Few effective treatments are available for AD, but some preclinical studies have hinted that supplements, including vitamin D and omega-3 (or n-3) fatty acids, may have beneficial effects. In a new study published in BMJ, investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital evaluated whether taking vitamin D and/or omega fatty acid supplements could affect rates of AD. The team tested this in the large-scale vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial (VITAL), a randomized study which followed participants for approximately five years. Investigators found the people who took vitamin D, or vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids had a significantly lower rate of AD than people who took a placebo.
HEALTH
d1softballnews.com

The 8 symptoms of Omicron: how to recognize the variant

The arrival of the so-called Omicron variant has definitely changed the scenario from the health point of view, so much so that some countries have decided to loosen the restrictions imposed on their citizens to stem the infection. But what would the symptoms that mostly lead back to Omicron? To...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Study finds that 10 minutes of exercise could be lifesaving for adults over 40

A new study has found that adding 10 minutes of exercise a day could be lifesaving.In a recent study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), researchers looked at data from the ââNational Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). From 2003 to 2006, participants over the age of six were examined based on their physical activity. JAMA then further studied 4,840 adults from the survey who were either between the age of 40 to 85 or older. The exercise and death rates of these participants were tracked up until the end of 2015.Results found approximately 110,00 deaths...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy