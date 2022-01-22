ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oppo Find X5 Pro poses for the camera with reflective back

By Sagar
gsmarena.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week we saw a live image of the Oppo Find X5 Pro which corroborated its design revealed by previously leaked renders. The picture showed us the Find X5 Pro's...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

gsmarena.com

Oppo Find X5 Lite is apparently the international variant of the Reno7

Someguy20, 19 hours agoAll that's changed from Reno 6 is bigger battery, faster chip, and slower chargingThe Reno series is a hot mess. The magnum opus is the Reno2. Everything that came after it is almost all the time are overpriced e-waste. Reno4 Pro 5G is great,then somehow the respective successors, Reno5 Pro 5g, Reno6 Pro 5G and the Reno7 Pro 5G all lack a proper telephoto unit. Or a camera setup where all of the units are usable for the matter, no 2 or 8 MP garbages.
ELECTRONICS
gsmarena.com

Infinix phone with Dimensity 900 leaks

XDA-Developers were able to get their hands on a couple of live images of a future Infinix phone that's supposed to run on the Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone's name wasn't revealed, but it appears to have a flat LCD panel with rather thick bezels and a centered punch-hole for the selfie camera. The back is curved for better fit in the palm.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find X5 series to launch in late February

Anonymous — Anonymous, 17 hours agoOppo barely sells flagships. Not gonna make any difference to qualcomm. Oppo barely sells flagship. History again in the making first ever time a flagship soc is split between mediatek and Qualc... Oppo barely sells flagships. Not gonna make any difference to qualcomm. Rating0...
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Watch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series global launch here

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 series is finally ready to go official internationally and you can tune in to the big event via the YouTube stream below. It starts at 12 noon UTC time and we’re expecting at least three phones - a vanilla Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S and a Note 11 Pro.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find X5 will come with Dimensity 9000

This is HISTORY... First time ever for a dual brand flagship smartphone one mediatek one QUALC... "This is HISTORY... First time ever for a dual brand flagship smartphone one mediatek one QUALCOMM" -if you look at ur comment again, it says dual brand flagship smartphone, not flagship SoC, so the...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Global Redmi Note 11 will have a 90Hz AMOLED screen and dual speakers

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is launching its latest mid-range family in Europe on January 26, as already officially revealed, but it looks like some members might spread out even further. Earlier today, Xiaomi's official account for Nepal tweeted what you can see below. So now we have official confirmation that the...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo Y75 5G's design and colors revealed in official teaser ahead of launch

Last week, a media report leaked the specs of the vivo Y75 5G and claimed that the smartphone will launch in India by the end of this month. vivo hasn't announced the Y75 5G's launch date yet, but its Indian branch took to Twitter to tease the smartphone while also revealing its design and color options.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
gsmarena.com

Oppo Find N gets bent and tortured with sand

We really enjoyed our time reviewing the Oppo Find N with its gapless folding screen design and more comfortable size. It takes a different approach to the folding display than Samsung with its “Flexion” hinge with water drop shape that lets the screen fold further into the hinge.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

JioPhone 5G specs leak reveals Snapdragon 480 chipset

Name a single phone with SD480 with lower price. Aside from a potentially mediocre/bad camera... They should remove the comments, this community is equivalent to 4chan, but you get edgy grown ass men crying over some goddamn phones. Rating0 |. A7324. H0w. MisterSinister, 20 hours agoScam price. Hope no one...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 WEIRD NOTCH Solution, OPPO Find X5 Specs & more! (video)

Samsung may be working on new Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker. Guys there are no official news today but, let's start with an interesting one… So, remember the Galaxy Home? Yes, that speaker Samsung announced all the way back in 2018, but that they never really launched or mentioned absolutely ever again? Proves how much they believed in Bixby, but sure, I know that they launched a mini variant of it later with the Galaxy S20, only in South Korea, so I'm not sure that actually counts. Anyways, it looks like Sammy doesn't wanna give up on Smart Speakers just yet. We have a new tweet from Max Jambor claiming that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 isn't too far away any more. He also provided the model number but in his typical fashion he didn't mention anything else. When it comes to the price tag, we expect it to cost anywhere between 80 to 100 dollars considering the price of the previous one in South Korea. Of course, with Samsung's smart speaker track record we should take this with a grain of salt but, if it does happen, rumors hint that we can get it with the S22 Series which is tipped to come out on February 8th.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

OnePlus could launch 10 Ultra model later this year

With the OnePlus 10 Pro already out in China and reportedly coming to Europe in March we looked set in terms of premium OnePlus phones. Yet a new rumor however suggests that we may see an Ultra model in the near future as tech journalist Yogesh Brari suggests the device is already in its early engineering testing phase.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Realme 9 Pro storage options revealed

4GB isn't much for a Pro model. Wouldn't it make more sense to have 6GB/128GB and 8G... Agreed for the £250 plus this will go for I assumed it would start with 8G Ram. 4GB isn't much for a Pro model. Wouldn't it make more sense to have 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB?
TECHNOLOGY
Pocket-lint.com

Is this the Oppo Reno 8 Pro? Boy, does it have a huge camera housing

(Pocket-lint) - Oppo's Reno 8 series is expected to launch this autumn. Leading the pack should be the Reno 8 Pro as the top-end model. Well, the first live photos of this device have recently appeared online. LetsGoDigital published a series of images showing the yet-to-be-announced Oppo phone. They are...
CELL PHONES
Phandroid

The Oppo Find X5 Pro’s camera may enjoy some Hasselblad tuning and features

While the OnePlus 10 Pro is launching in China, there are a few other devices on the immediate horizon that we’re excited to see. The Galaxy S22 lineup is rumored to be announced in just a few weeks, while Oppo’s next flagship could be the next flagship to hit the market. Details regarding the Oppo Find X5 Pro have been scarce, but thanks to @yabishekhd and CoolAPK, the floodgates have been opened.
CELL PHONES
technave.com

OPPO Find X5 Pro in white colour spotted, confirms basic specs

Last month, sources claimed that OPPO would launch its next-gen flagship series in Q1 2022. It's possible if you consider that the OPPO Find X3 series launched in March 2021. The OPPO Find X5 series is coming soon, and that's proven with leaked photos of the Find X5 Pro. Pictures...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Oppo's next flagship, the Find X5 Pro, may come with a Hasselblad-powered camera system

Leakers are on it again, this time, leaks are giving us details on what to expect from Oppo's next flagship phone,. reports The Verge. The phone is expected to be called Oppo Find X5 Pro. Images of the phone show a familiar Hasselblad branding on its back, which reminds us of OnePlus and its Hasselblad branding, and key specs show it will indeed be a beast of a phone.
CELL PHONES
droidholic.com

Oppo Find X5 Pro live images reveal Hasselblad partnership

We have already seen the unofficial renders of Oppo Find X5 Pro, which showed that there is not a massive design overhaul this time compared to the Find X3 series of 2021. All that’s changed is the camera module design on the back. Now, we have got live images of the Find X5 Pro via Weibo, and these live images of the phone reveal some very interesting things. As the title of this article suggests, one of those things is the partnership with Hasselblad.
CELL PHONES

