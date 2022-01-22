Oppo Find X5 Pro poses for the camera with reflective back

Samsung may be working on new Galaxy Home Mini 2 smart speaker. Guys there are no official news today but, let's start with an interesting one… So, remember the Galaxy Home? Yes, that speaker Samsung announced all the way back in 2018, but that they never really launched or mentioned absolutely ever again? Proves how much they believed in Bixby, but sure, I know that they launched a mini variant of it later with the Galaxy S20, only in South Korea, so I'm not sure that actually counts. Anyways, it looks like Sammy doesn't wanna give up on Smart Speakers just yet. We have a new tweet from Max Jambor claiming that the Galaxy Home Mini 2 isn't too far away any more. He also provided the model number but in his typical fashion he didn't mention anything else. When it comes to the price tag, we expect it to cost anywhere between 80 to 100 dollars considering the price of the previous one in South Korea. Of course, with Samsung's smart speaker track record we should take this with a grain of salt but, if it does happen, rumors hint that we can get it with the S22 Series which is tipped to come out on February 8th.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO