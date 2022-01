Bit Dungeon III is a 2D, rogue-lite dungeon crawler where you roam around randomly-generated dungeons and overworlds. Its appeal is that you can play it in an 8-bit environment, reminiscent of the games of old. You can party up with a buddy to explore different areas together, but you also have the option of killing them so you can loot whatever is available in their inventory.

