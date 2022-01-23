ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluff City, TN

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sullivan East girls hit 16 3s to trounce Tennessee High; Honaker girls win key BDD game by 41 points; Noah Ratliff (John Battle), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central), Parker Wolfe (Marion), Wade Witcher (West Ridge) have big games

By BHC Sports Desk
heraldcourier.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo say the Sullivan East Patriots were in the zone on Saturday afternoon would be an understatement. The bunch from Bluff City drained 16 3-pointers en route to an 87-60 Upper Lake Conference girls basketball victory over archrival Tennessee High. Eight different players hit shots from beyond the arc...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

WHO director praises Neil Young for leaving Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sullivan County, TN
City
Bluff City, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Sullivan County, TN
Sports
Bluff City, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Sullivan County, TN
Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Sullivan County, TN
Basketball
City
Bristol, TN
Bluff City, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
George Wythe

Comments / 0

Community Policy