PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Sullivan East girls hit 16 3s to trounce Tennessee High; Honaker girls win key BDD game by 41 points; Noah Ratliff (John Battle), Emmah McAmis (Wise Central), Parker Wolfe (Marion), Wade Witcher (West Ridge) have big games
To say the Sullivan East Patriots were in the zone on Saturday afternoon would be an understatement. The bunch from Bluff City drained 16 3-pointers en route to an 87-60 Upper Lake Conference girls basketball victory over archrival Tennessee High. Eight different players hit shots from beyond the arc...heraldcourier.com
