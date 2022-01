The Philadelphia Flyers head to UBS Arena tonight to take on the New York Islanders for the third time this month. This will also be the third of four meetings this season between the teams. While both teams are bottom feeders in the Metropolitan, both still have a chance to turn things around. The Flyers will have a lot of work to do in order to do this while the Islanders will have a lot of games coming up to catch up to everyone else.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO