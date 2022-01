OKRs (objectives and key results) took Silicon Valley by storm, and now companies are instituting them in an effort to be more agile and to keep their teams on track. As John Doerr outlines in his book Measure What Matters, OKRs can be used by companies looking for "a powerful, simple management system that provides clarity about what everyone should be working on and how their work will be measured." Since Doerr's book came out, OKRs have become a popular management framework in Silicon Valley and beyond. Companies like LinkedIn, Intel, eBay, Adobe Systems, and Intuit use them to align employees around strategy and measure success over time.

