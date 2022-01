LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming came up just short in its efforts to take the Mountain West lead Tuesday night in Boise, Idaho. In a battle of the only remaining undefeated teams in conference play, UW erased a double-digit deficit in the second half against Boise State. It was the Broncos who stole momentum in the closing moments, however, as the Cowboys fell 65-62 in their first MW defeat of the season.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO