ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Massive Ford Collection Includes Rare Mustangs And Shelby Cobras

By Anton Andres
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you had the chance to build up your own, single-make collection, what brand would you choose? For Gary Thomas, the marque he went with was Ford. Not only that, his focus is on the high-performance models from the past, and a few ones from not too long ago. The Petersen...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 5

Related
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Has This Man Solved The Mystery Of The Missing 1444 GT350?

This car has been missing for over 50 years and now it may just have an awesome surprise in store for all of us classic Shelby enthusiasts. Carroll Shelby made a name for himself over half a century ago for building some of the fastest Ford racing champions to ever the track. Many of his cars were used in autocross, road racing, and drag racing because of their extreme versatility for all things fast. Drag racing has always been a particularly popular autosport in America because of the ease of access and low cost. So it should come as no surprise that the car we are about to show you was exactly that, a Shelby Mustang equipped to kick some severe Camaro tail at the drag strip.
CARS
Motorious

Three Dodge Chargers Are Pulled From Barn Find

These cars have been through it all together and after decades of sitting, they might just be ready to touch rubber to the road once more!. Everyone who knows Dodge understands that there is just one thing that unites all owners of Mopar vehicles together, the brotherhood of muscle. These days it's mainly used as a marketing term to get fans of the brand, such as ourselves, fired up and ready to buy the next Hellcat, Demon, or SRT they throw our way, which we do. Sometimes, it can be pretty easy to forget precisely what that famous phrase means and what the Dodge brand always has and will always stand for freedom. The freedom to go anywhere and race to your heart's desires and to hold the full force of 707 horsepower at your fingertips. This is the story of three incredible Dodges who have been through hell and back to stay together.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carroll Shelby
Person
Lee Iacocca
Motorious

5 Of The Most Underrated Muscle Cars

We could spend all day talking about the Pontiac GTO or Dodge Charger, but these muscle cars deserve a little conversation as well. There are certain muscle cars that have completely ran off with the show, like the Chevy Chevelle or Pontiac GTO, and for good reason. With looks to kill and power to back them up, who isn’t drooling when one of these cars rolls down the road? However, during the 1960s and 1970s peak of the American muscle car, several very worth cars never got the credit they deserve, here are a few.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford F-150 Tailgate Combines The Best Of Ram And Chevy

Trucks are big business in America - just look at the sales figures to see the Ford F Series dominating year after year after year. But when all modern full-size trucks are good at their jobs, manufacturers need to set them apart from their rivals. Of late, we've seen the basic tailgate come into focus as Chevrolet and Ram have both reinvented it in an attempt to make it more functional and more useful for a number of applications.
CARS
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
gmauthority.com

One-Of-One Buick Blackhawk Factory Custom Headed To Auction

To celebrate Buick’s centennial in 2003, the company wanted to build a custom show car that would incorporate styling cues and parts from a number of historic models. The Buick Blackhawk would use design language from the legendary 1938 Y-Job, sheet metal from 1941 and 1948 Roadmasters, interior components from a 1990s Riviera, in addition to a host of custom fabricated features.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Models#Fords#Vehicles#Texan#Gt500kr#Shelbys#Sunbeam Tiger#British
Motorious

1956 Chevy Bel Air ‘Lonnie’ Is A Custom Build

With tons of power, performance, and style, this beautiful classic is a masterful creation of modern engineering. The mid-50s were a fabulous time for the classic Chevrolet vehicles that we all know and loved because of the sweeping body lines and powerful V8s under the hood of these massive vehicles. One particular car that still lives on today as a top-rated vehicle of choice for many classic car enthusiasts is the Chevy Bel Air. This may seem like a bit of an obvious statement as these things can be found at nearly any drag strip, car show, or museum that deals in vintage vehicles. But, of course, the top dogs of the muscle car world are the dragsters, originals, and resto-mods because these types of cars show remarkable performance and style with the versatility and grace of an American classic. So what if you're looking to get your hands on one of these three classic icons.
CARS
Robb Report

This Restored ’69 Dodge Charger Has a Hellcat V-8 Peeping Through Its Shaker Hood

The Dodge Charger doesn’t need any more power or panache, but don’t tell Jim and Mike Ring that. The Ringbrothers shop in Wisconsin, which is adept at reviving old pony cars, has just unveiled a souped-up new take on the famous American muscle car. Commissioned by four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy, the bright yellow dream machine is a 1969 Dodge Charger that has been tweaked and tuned to the nth degree. Christened Captiv, the restomod retains the Charger’s classic ‘60s looks but boasts modern-day power. The original car was treated to a complete rebuild that involved 4,000 hours of painstaking work....
CARS
gmauthority.com

1968 Chevy II Nova L79 Headed To Barrett-Jackson Auction

Introduced in 1962 model year, the Chevy Nova was initially known as the Chevy II. The Nova moniker was among the top finalists for the car’s name, but lost out as it did not start with the letter “C.” The car would wear the Chevy II nameplate through 1968, with the model’s top trim level named the Nova.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

There's Finally A Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 We Can All Afford

With a starting price of $72,900 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is not exactly cheap. Not many can afford to spend a small fortune on a car that will likely be driven just a few days a month. Finally, there’s a way more affordable option - a bargain, if you want - that allows you to enter the Shelby GT500 world.
CARS
Motorious

Corvette Restomod Build Has 700-HP And Looks To Kill

This insane car is making more than enough power to push the limits of what a builder can do. For decades, the second-generation Corvette has been widely regarded as one of America's most predominant classic sports cars for its high-performance options, sleek design, and incredible reputation on the track. High horsepower V8 engines fit in quite well because they make abundant power. Most of the high horsepower 2nd generation Corvettes that you will find usually boast a big-block 427 ci V8 or something similar from the era of big V8s and small sports coupes. However, this vehicle boasts something far more intimidating under the hood.
CARS
Motorious

Widebody Chevy Chevelle Puts Out 900-HP After $500K In Modifications

This insane vehicle is one of the coolest resto-mods to ever hit the AutotopiaLA shop. The 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle is one of the most popular models to ever hit the Chevy production line because of its unique styling, high performance, and intense reputation for being America's favorite muscle car. With swooping body lines, flared fenders, and a tastefully crafted roofline which essentially made the A-body platform as popular as it is today. That means that the first-generation Chevelle is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the muscle car movement of the 1960s. So naturally, this makes these cars the best choice for restorations, but the famous resto-mod project is an even more popular option for these vehicles.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Dodge Charger Has Big Hemi V8 And Rare Color Combo

This car is the perfect representation of what a muscle car should be with a big V8 Hemi engine, rare colors, and tons of iconic style to match!. Dodge is one of those companies whose influence on the American car culture remains extremely predominant today. While they have been in the news in recent years due to the creation of models such as the Hellcat Chargers and Challenger, even the oldest models in the Dodge lineup still live on as the nation's favorite muscle cars. Unlike some other vehicles, which are typically classified as muscle cars, such as the Challenger and Barracuda, pony cars. The Charger was an actual muscle car that checked nearly every qualification to earn this title, especially in the second generation. This gen saw the introduction of some excellent engine options, such as the ever-popular 440 ci V8 and other V8 powerhouses. However, this particular car has something far more unique, a 426 ci Hemi. But what makes this such an awesome addition to this vehicle?
CARS
Motorious

Holy Grail 'Barn Find': Tour Of An Epic 300-Car Collection

Just 1 of 3 buildings full of Ferraris, Corvettes, Camaros, Ford GTs, Chargers, Porsches, a Lambo possibly connected to Nicolas Cage, and plenty more. Barn finds that usually involve some rare or highly desired car that was stashed away years ago only to resurface decades later seem to be more commonplace as time goes on. What about entire collections? We've posted stories about a few collections involving a few cars being uncovered. This one may take the cake as a colossal "barn find" collection was recently uncovered, and by colossal we mean approximately 300 cars. No, your eyes do not deceive you - 300 cars! A YouTube video by AMMO NYC gives a tour of this collection car by car in just one of three buildings filled to the brim with cars.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy II Nova Is Fully Restored 4-Speed Dream Car

Hi-performance V-8. Four-speed. Positraction. Dual exhaust. Could be yours!. A small automobile built by General Motors, the Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova was produced through five different generations from 1962 through 1979, and again with model years 1985 through 1988. The Chevy II/Nova was built on the X-body platform before it was replaced by the 1980 Chevrolet Citation, but the Nova moniker returned again in 1985. This stunning 1966 Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova kicked off the highly desired second-generation with this particular beauty is up for grabs, and you could win it!
CARS
Top Speed

First Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 Will Probably Sell For Millions

As is the usual case with new Corvette models, Chevrolet will auction the first production Corvette Z06, with all the proceeds going to charity. Of course, the event will take place at the Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Arizona on January 29th, 2022. Whomever will win the auction though, will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Motor1.com

Ford F-150 Raptor Gets 525-HP Upgrade Package From Shelby

If you're looking for a Ford F-150 Raptor with sharper claws, Shelby American introduces an upgrade package for the 2021 and '22 model year performance pickup. The trucks are available now. Where the latest F-150 Raptor from the factory makes 450 horsepower (336 kilowatts), Shelby tunes the engine to reach...
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy