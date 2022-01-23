ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-23 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Putnam, Rockland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Putnam; Rockland WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Fentress, Grundy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 02:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cannon; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; De Kalb; Fentress; Grundy; Jackson; Macon; Overton; Pickett; Putnam; Smith; Sumner; Trousdale; Van Buren; Warren; White; Wilson Light Snow Accumulations Possible this Evening Another chance of accumulating snowfall is possible this evening for areas of Middle TN east of I-65. Up to an inch of snow is possible on the Upper Cumberland, with a dusting to a quarter inch possible for everyone else. Impacts should be minor. Very cold temperatures are also expected tonight. Saturday morning lows in the teens, with gusty north winds, will create Wind Chills in the low single digits, with a few negative readings possible. Please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and loved ones from these very cold conditions.
CANNON COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 07:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Northeast Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Southeast Suffolk BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blizzard conditions are expected Saturday morning into early Saturday afternoon. White out conditions are likely at times.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts will be felt when water levels are forecasted to approach 1.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water around astronomical high tide which occurs at 3:56 PM.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern New London, Southern New London by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Check local Department of Transportation information services for the latest road conditions. Target Area: Northern New London; Southern New London WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Near blizzard conditions are possible for a period on Saturday. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern New London and Southern New London Counties. In New York, Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
NEW LONDON COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Bay and Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ this morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Caroline, Charles City, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Caroline; Charles City; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; New Kent; Prince George; Western Chesterfield; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and south central Virginia. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts will be felt when water levels are forecasted to approach 1.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water around astronomical high tide which occurs at 3:56 PM.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Manatee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota; Pinellas HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Pinellas, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 1 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from late tonight through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beaufort, Greene, Mainland Hyde, Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online at DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Beaufort; Greene; Mainland Hyde; Pitt WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Pitt, Greene, Beaufort and Mainland Hyde Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anne Arundel, Cecil, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Cecil; Southeast Harford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Anne Arundel, Cecil and Southeast Harford Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Northern Brevard County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard County; Southern Lake County; St. Lucie FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Lake, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Osceola, Seminole, Indian River and Orange Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-29 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Volusia; Northern Brevard County; Northern Lake County; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard County; Southern Lake County WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM SATURDAY * WHAT...Cold wind chills expected. Expect wind chills to range from 25 to 30 for several hours on Saturday morning. * WHERE...Inland Volusia, Northern Lake, Orange, Seminole, Southern Brevard, Osceola, Coastal Volusia, Southern Lake and Northern Brevard County. * WHEN...4 AM to 10 AM Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Make sure you dress appropriately for the cold weather, including a coat, a hat and gloves. Be sure to bring cold sensitive pets indoors for the night. While wind chills will rise above 30 degrees by late morning, they will remain in the 30s to lower 40s into Saturday afternoon.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Campbell; Claiborne; Morgan; Scott WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting up to two inches. * WHERE...Scott TN, Campbell, Morgan and Claiborne Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Besides the snow, wind chills will drop to near zero by late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-29 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-30 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-30 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Indian River; Northern Brevard County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard County; Southern Lake County; St. Lucie FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Northern Brevard, Southern Lake, Southern Brevard, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Osceola, Seminole, Indian River and Orange Counties. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

