Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-28 03:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-29 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 6 PM CST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts will be felt when water levels are forecasted to approach 1.5 feet above Mean Higher High Water around astronomical high tide which occurs at 3:56 PM.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO