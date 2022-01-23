Ireland's data centers are an economic lifeline. Environmentalists say they're wrecking the planet

Household energy bills could rise considerably if the Government and industry pushes ahead to replace some of the UK’s gas supply with hydrogen, a new report has claimed.The Government is considering plans that would blend 20% hydrogen into the gas grid, which is possible without major changes to boilers and other infrastructure.But analysis from research outfit Fraunhofer IEE found if these plans go ahead it could push up energy bills by 16% for homes, and even more in factories.The final decision on whether to blend more hydrogen into the network will be taken next year, but the energy networks themselves...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO