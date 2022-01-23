How Current COVID-19 Cases in Nebraska Compare to the Nation

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In Nebraska, the infection rate is slightly higher than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Nebraska on Feb. 17, 2020, there have been 402,489 total infections in the state -- or 20,862 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Nebraska ranks No. 27 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Though COVID-19 infections are more concentrated in Nebraska, deaths are not. So far, there have been 3,548 COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska, or 184 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Nebraska did not implement strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. Nebraska was one of only eight states that did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order during the initial wave of the virus.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

These are all the counties in Nebraska where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).