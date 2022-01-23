ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Arkansas Compare to the Nation

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dtN7rEF00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In Arkansas, the infection rate is far higher than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Arkansas on Mar. 11, 2020, there have been 687,989 total infections in the state -- or 22,828 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Arkansas ranks No. 13 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are more concentrated in Arkansas, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 9,452 COVID-19 related deaths in Arkansas, or 314 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Like some other states with a higher than average COVID-19 infection rate,Arkansas did not implement strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. Arkansas was one of only eight states that did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order during the initial wave of the virus.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State COVID cases per 100,000 people Total COVID cases COVID deaths per 100,000 people Total COVID deaths
1 Rhode Island 30,014 317,344 303 3,200
2 North Dakota 26,210 199,213 269 2,047
3 Utah 24,998 790,216 126 3,979
4 Tennessee 24,755 1,675,931 321 21,727
5 Florida 24,399 5,196,718 298 63,458
6 South Carolina 24,114 1,225,988 295 15,016
7 Wisconsin 24,087 1,400,338 202 11,755
8 Delaware 23,871 230,876 251 2,424
9 New York 23,389 4,570,794 317 62,039
10 Alaska 23,369 172,329 130 955
11 South Dakota 23,282 205,402 290 2,560
12 Arizona 22,947 1,645,694 354 25,395
13 Arkansas 22,828 687,989 314 9,452
14 Kentucky 22,708 1,014,703 282 12,614
15 New Jersey 22,615 2,014,702 339 30,170
16 Wyoming 22,597 130,553 277 1,601
17 Alabama 22,267 1,088,373 343 16,756
18 Indiana 22,031 1,474,289 305 20,385
19 Louisiana 22,012 1,025,748 326 15,195
20 Mississippi 22,002 657,084 356 10,642
21 West Virginia 21,748 392,737 308 5,561
22 Oklahoma 21,633 852,997 298 11,740
23 Massachusetts 21,548 1,487,277 304 20,999
24 Kansas 21,339 621,273 246 7,162
25 Iowa 21,067 664,910 264 8,317
26 Illinois 21,058 2,682,983 258 32,851
27 Nebraska 20,862 402,489 184 3,548
28 Ohio 20,692 2,418,792 267 31,245
29 Michigan 20,643 2,063,409 309 30,869
30 Georgia 20,538 2,160,539 304 32,030
31 North Carolina 20,517 2,130,403 193 20,000
32 Minnesota 20,475 1,148,888 199 11,140
33 Montana 20,332 215,988 278 2,957
34 Colorado 20,134 1,146,740 187 10,662
35 New Mexico 20,053 420,192 295 6,177
36 Missouri 19,681 1,205,772 271 16,617
37 Texas 19,666 5,644,397 265 76,123
38 Nevada 19,658 596,497 285 8,654
39 Idaho 19,633 344,412 244 4,282
40 Pennsylvania 19,426 2,487,925 302 38,655
41 New Hampshire 18,473 250,581 154 2,085
42 Connecticut 18,409 657,680 268 9,564
43 Washington D.C. 18,365 125,707 184 1,260
44 California 18,165 7,185,586 195 77,306
45 Virginia 16,670 1,419,897 186 15,837
46 Maryland 15,117 913,464 213 12,866
47 Washington 14,672 1,105,622 136 10,230
48 Vermont 13,590 85,117 76 474
49 Oregon 12,919 541,415 141 5,892
50 Hawaii 12,421 176,439 78 1,115
51 Maine 12,174 162,941 126 1,688

12news.com

COVID-19 in Arizona: Current case counts for week of Jan. 17

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19. Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Jan. 17 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.
ARIZONA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

How Montana’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having children later in life. A growing body of evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have deterred many would-be parents from starting families.
MONTANA STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 7,943 Tuesday

The Arkansas Department of Health announced that new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas increased by 7,943 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations were down by 32, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized in the state to 1,785. State officials also announced 24 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state...
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Quitting Their Jobs

The COVID-19 pandemic sent the U.S. unemployment rate up to a post Great Depression high of 14.7% in April 2020. Though the jobless rate has since fallen back below 4%, the U.S. job market today is far different from pre-pandemic norms. One difference is that Americans are now quitting their jobs at a historic pace. […]
ECONOMY
