How Current COVID-19 Cases in Washington D.C. Compare to the Nation

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In Washington D.C., the infection rate is far lower than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Washington D.C. on Mar. 7, 2020, there have been 125,707 total infections in the city -- or 18,365 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Washington D.C. ranks No. 43 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are less concentrated in Washington D.C., so too are deaths. So far, there have been 1,260 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington D.C., or 184 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Like other states with a lower than average COVID-19 infection rate,Washington D.C. implemented strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. On April 1, 2020, District of Columbia implemented a temporary citywide stay-at-home order to limit person-to-person contact.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

