ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024

By Jim Small
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSED8_0dtN7iWw00

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well.

She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad.

And her highly choreographed speech a week ago in which she rhetorically dug Biden’s political grave — from her quavering voice to her purple dress to her silver cross necklace — understandably made her public enemy No. 1 for outraged Democrats across the nation.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In the wake of that speech, and the assurance that nothing will ever persuade her to end the filibuster, change how it works to make it more difficult to use to enforce minority rule or carve out an exception to it for voting rights legislation — despite the hypocrisy that, barely a month earlier, she voted to do just that for a bill that raised the debt ceiling — pundits have sought to explain her motivations and predict her political fortunes.

Particularly on the left, there’s been near unanimity among national political analysts and talking heads that Sinema’s obstruction on the filibuster all but destroys her chances of getting re-elected as a Democrat in a state that is in the deep purple phase of transitioning from red to blue.

But I think any analysis that writes Sinema’s political obituary wildly underestimates how shrewd she is and fails to recognize a relatively simple truth about today’s politics.

Make no mistake: If Kyrsten Sinema thought it was in her best political interest to change the filibuster, she’d have been leading the charge.

I’ve seen up close how her ambition and politics have changed since 2004, when she was first elected to the Arizona Legislature, and I have no doubt that she’s as canny and conniving a politician as Arizona has ever seen. What she’s doing now with the filibuster and Biden echoes things she did years ago that have flummoxed — if not infuriated — her ostensible progressive allies.

Like how she praised Russell Pearce, the scion of xenophobia and nativism who was facing a recall election in 2011, and boasted about being able to work well with him. Or when she co-sponsored legislation that was used to criminally prosecute immigrants who paid to be smuggled into the United States.

Those were both done in service of shoring up her centrist bona fides in advance of a 2012 congressional bid in a purple district. Sinema rightly calculated that those policy positions and votes may anger progressives, but wouldn’t alienate most of the white liberal voters she needed to win over in a three-way primary. And when the general election rolled around she could (and did) point to those and other bills as examples of how she would work across the aisle in Congress.

Sinema was elected in 2018 by a slim margin, and she achieved victory because she won over enough moderate Republicans and right-leaning independents who were turned off by Donald Trump. Her opponent was Martha McSally, a fellow congresswoman and a moderate Republican who, in the pre-Trump days, had fashioned herself as someone with an independent streak who wouldn’t be beholden to the GOP.

That was a problem for Sinema and the Democrats, who would have much preferred Trump sycophant Kelli Ward — who now heads the Arizona Republican Party — win the primary, as McSally was tailor-made to appeal to the center-right crowd.

But Trump changed the GOP and McSally, faced with a primary election against Ward, ditched her outspoken criticism of Trump and instead embraced the then-president , believing her senatorial hopes would be dashed if she didn’t. That hard pivot gave Democrats all the ammunition they needed to paint McSally as a Trump lackey and for Sinema to present her record of independence as the real deal, unlike her opponent’s politics of convenience.

In the process, Sinema went so far in crafting her brand as an “independent” that she wholly distanced herself from the Democratic Party , didn’t endorse its candidate for Arizona governor and refused to say if she planned to vote for Republican Gov. Doug Ducey

Here’s where the conventional wisdom about Sinema’s chances in 2024 falters: There won’t be someone who can present themselves as a middle-of-the-road Republican on the ballot. Extremism is the coin of the realm in the modern Republican Party, and it’s all but certain that whoever wins the party’s nomination in 2024 will be less like Martha McSally and more like Kelli Ward. As angry as they might be with her, Sinema knows Democrats will still side with her over a Big Lie-spouting, pandemic-downplaying, misinformation-peddling Republican.

And she’s banking on that in her craven pursuit of power. The most important audience of that speech about the filibuster was those center-right voters she won over in 2018. Sinema campaigned as a centrist, and centrists don’t do anything that could remotely be considered radical — and there’s little more radical in the Senate than scrapping the filibuster to pass controversial legislation.

Of course, her gambit isn’t without risk. Just this week, Sinema lost a longtime supporter when pro-choice group EMILY’s List withdrew their support . An effort is well underway to mount a primary challenge against Sinema, with hundreds of thousands of dollars being pumped into it. Progressive icon Bernie Sanders says he would support a challenge to his colleague. A few dozen well-heeled donors told Sinema they’ll close their wallets if she doesn’t reverse course on the filibuster.

But if progressives can’t find a viable candidate — someone who already has a base of support, can raise money and mount an aggressive campaign — their disgust with Sinema won’t matter. Phoenix Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego would fit the bill , and will top progressives’ wish list. Barring someone like him getting into the race, Sinema’s strategy to piss off the left in order to attract the center-right is likely to pay off and position her for a 2024 campaign win.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Sinema won’t support changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights

WASHINGTON — Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Thursday appeared to end a drive by Democrats to change the Senate’s filibuster rules and pass major voting rights legislation. Sinema said during a Senate floor speech that she believed any changes to the filibuster would continue to create political division, despite her concerns over a wave of […] The post Sinema won’t support changes in the Senate filibuster, in setback for voting rights appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ohio Capital Journal

At MLK alma mater, Biden pitches Senate rule change to safeguard voting rights

ATLANTA — President Joe Biden called for an end to the Senate filibuster during a visit to Atlanta’s Morehouse College campus, arguing Senate Democrats can push past GOP opposition now blocking major voting rights legislation. The visit by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Atlanta was the latest sign of Georgia’ central role as […] The post At MLK alma mater, Biden pitches Senate rule change to safeguard voting rights appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ATLANTA, GA
Arizona Mirror

Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say

Registering people to vote in rural areas and in tribal nations takes work. During a pandemic, the effort was monumental. During the 2020 elections, Tara Benally and other folks with Rural Utah Project put in hundreds of hours talking to people one by one about how and why it’s important to register to vote. Through […] The post Indigenous voters betrayed by Sinema’s actions in Congress, officials and advocates say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Primarying Kyrsten Sinema Won’t Stop Her In Time

Kyrsten Sinema’s election to the Senate in 2018 was one of the Democratic Party’s few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing election. Democrats took back the House by a slim margin, but actually lost seats in the Senate, narrowly squeezing Sinema into the open slot left by Jeff Flake’s retirement. Democrats arguably knew who Sinema would be going in — she had said her Senate role model was Joe Manchin and amassed a shockingly pro-Trump voting record while in the House — and her first days in office basically confirmed this. Still, I doubt many of the party’s top brass...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Bernie Sanders Bashes Sinema Over ‘Terrible Vote’ to Maintain Filibuster, Says Arizona Dems Were ‘Exactly Right’ to Censure Her

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) applauded the Arizona Democrats’ decision to censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema over her vote against the party’s effort to modify the filibuster. Last week, Sinema and her fellow moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), sided with Republicans as the Senate voted 52-48 to keep the filibuster...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Martha Mcsally
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ruben Gallego
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
cltampa.com

Surely, Kyrsten Sinema knows the filibuster originated as a defender of white supremacy

For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out Kyrsten Sinema’s game. Frustrating though he might be, Joe Manchin at least makes a kind of sense. He’s the last major Democrat standing in a state Donald Trump won by 40 points. Despite being a fixture of West Virginia politics, he was barely reelected in 2018’s blue wave. If he runs again, he’s almost certain to lose in 2024; any chance of winning will require him to distance himself from the Democratic Party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
tennesseestar.com

Senator Kyrsten Sinema Angers Democrats, Continues to Support Senate Filibuster

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (R-AZ) angered members of her own party by continuing to support the 60-vote requirement for certain pieces of legislation, known as the filibuster. The decision from Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), which has remained the same for months, stopped President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats from eliminating the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Kyrsten Sinema Faces Backlash From Arizona Democrats For Pro-Filibuster Stance

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s declaration Thursday that she will not consider changes to Senate rules in order to enact voting rights legislation spurred an immediate backlash from fellow Democrats in Arizona. Condemnation of Sinema’s stance defending the filibuster came from every level of the Democratic Party in her home state,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State Legislature#Obituary#Voting Rights#Democrats#The Arizona Legislature
roselawgroupreporter.com

In floor speech, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema defends filibuster, a fresh blow to Democratic push on voting rights

Jason Crow, center, speaks during a news conference on ending the Senate filibuster as Pramila Jayapal, Madeleine Dean, Sean Casten and Cori Bush listen in Washington last week. /Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dealt a seemingly crippling blow Thursday to Democratic hopes of changing voting laws by maintaining...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday stressed that Democrats are prepared to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation — and linked the move to the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. “The election subversion efforts we’re seeing all across the country today are […] The post Voting rights tops U.S. Senate agenda as Jan. 6 anniversary nears appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Supreme Court Justice expected to announce retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC News reported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the highest federal court in the US. Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer, 83, would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What’s next for the Supreme Court vacancy?

President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats are expected to move quickly to fill the seat of retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer seizing the chance to energize their voting base ahead of November's midterm elections, when control of Congress will be at stake.The president promised during his campaign to name a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy arises, and the White House reiterated that commitment Wednesday. Fulfilling the promise would represent an enormous breakthrough for Black Americans, who have long been underrepresented in the federal judiciary. For Democratic lawmakers, it could also lessen the sting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor

WASHINGTON — Progressive lawmakers Friday joined a virtual news conference with organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign and said they are not giving up on the push to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held the virtual meeting to kick off its plans for a […] The post Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights

If you get into an argument with a Republican about the GOP’s lamentable support for voting rights and its fractured relationship with Black Americans, it won’t be long before your rhetorical sparring partner bellows “Robert Byrd” at you and declares the argument over. The logic here, if it even can be called that, is that […] The post About the GOP’s historical amnesia on voting rights appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy