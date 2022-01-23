How Current COVID-19 Cases in Oklahoma Compare to the Nation

As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States.

Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 67,437,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States -- or 20,612 for every 100,000 people.

In Oklahoma, the infection rate is far higher than the national average. Since the first known case of COVID-19 was reported in Oklahoma on Mar. 6, 2020, there have been 852,997 total infections in the state -- or 21,633 for every 100,000 people. Of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Oklahoma ranks No. 22 by cumulative COVID-19 cases, adjusted for population.

Just as COVID-19 infections are more concentrated in Oklahoma, so too are deaths. So far, there have been 11,740 COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma, or 298 for every 100,000 people. Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death rate stands at 260 per 100,000 Americans.

Like some other states with a higher than average COVID-19 infection rate,Oklahoma did not implement strict measures early in the pandemic to help slow the virus’s spread. Oklahoma was one of only eight states that did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order during the initial wave of the virus.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Jan. 21, 2022.

