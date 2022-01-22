“Perhaps It’s a Miracle to Make Films” | Ricky D’Ambrose, The Cathedral

Well before Jesse begins to take photography classes in “The Cathedral,” you’re aware of what he sees. In Ricky D’Ambrose’s splendid third feature, you’re given glimpses of the young man from birth in 1986, noted with the clever appearance of one of those formerly ubiquitous commemorative coin ads that ran on afternoon cable, to his teenage years in the early 2000s, often without any meaningful expression (played by Robert Levey II and William Bednar-Carter at ages 12 and 17, respectively). However, that doesn’t mean you don’t feel what’s stirring inside him as your eye is directed within carefully crafted frames from his point of view, from half-eaten sandwiches lying next to a coloring book or which family members gravitate towards where at a gathering. Conversations that he wouldn’t be privy to aren’t necessarily obscured visually, but denuded of context as it would for a child and as fixed shots that invite you to look deeper into the background as any given scene unfolds, the feeling that you’re flipping through a family album sitting next to someone who lived through it as well, but perhaps with a different perspective comes across acutely.

6 DAYS AGO