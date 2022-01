Star Wars: Battlefront II players on PC have come across an issue in the game that makes all players unkillable. Apparently, players will jump into a game, and will find that no matter what they do, they cannot kill one another! According to IGN, the problem has been going on for at least a few months now, as the issue came up in a thread on EA's forums back in October. Fortunately, it seems a fix could be on the way soon! In a thread on the Battlefield 2042 subreddit, user Anyadpicsajat asked DICE's community manager about the status of Battlefront II.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO