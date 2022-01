The euro continues to have a quiet week and is trading just shy of the 1.13 level. It has been a calm week for the euro, but that could change later today when the FOMC releases its policy decision. Fed policy makers are in an unenviable position, as they strive to find that proper balance between responding to the inflation threat while also being careful not to be overly aggressive in raising interest rates. If the markets feel that the Fed has not achieved this delicate balance, it will let the central bank know loud and clear and we’ll see volatility in the financial markets after the meeting. Powell & Co. have done a good job telegraphing the markets and being transparent, and effective communication ahead of the lift-off of rate hikes will be crucial for market stability.

