Brad Biggs: Bears’ meticulous search for GM and head coach hasn’t put them behind rest of NFL. But time — and wins and losses — will be judge of their process.
CHICAGO — As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview....www.thenewstribune.com
Comments / 0