Brad Biggs: Bears’ meticulous search for GM and head coach hasn’t put them behind rest of NFL. But time — and wins and losses — will be judge of their process.

By BRAD BIGGS
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — As the Chicago Bears continue their methodical process vetting candidates simultaneously for their general manager and head coach openings, action should pick up soon. ESPN reported Saturday morning Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, a GM candidate, will get a second interview....

The Spun

NFL Fans React To Thursday’s Kellen Moore News

While Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is staying put, the team’s offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, is still a candidate for head coaching jobs. This afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Moore is one of three coaches expected to interview with the Miami Dolphins for a second time, along with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.
NFL
Person
Bill Polian
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Skip Bayless Says Tom Brady’s Comments Are ‘Horrifying’

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ exit from the playoffs last weekend, rumors about Tom Brady retiring have started to run rampant. The 44-year-old quarterback poured gasoline on the first with a cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday. Two days after the Bucs’ divisional-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams,...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Bears’ head-coaching hire

After a disappointing 6-11 season for the Chicago Bears, there had to be changes in store for the front office and locker room of the organization going forward. The Bears proceeded to fire head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. On Tuesday, the Bears hired their new general...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Head Coaching Search: How Dan Quinn missed out on Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears HC jobs

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was perhaps the hottest name when the NFL head coaching search cycle began. But after Quinn missed out on both the Denver Broncos’ and Chicago Bears’ openings — which went to Nathaniel Hackett and Matt Eberflus, respectively — Quinn’s camp leaked word that he will return to Dallas for a second season.
NFL

