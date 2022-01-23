Letter: Enough with immature politicians. Time for term limits.

For starters, all of you people that want to die rather than get a shot, please do it at home as the hospitals have enough problems. I find it hard to believe how many stupid people we have in this country. We are told that there are 22 million people that have not been vaccinated, and there are the same number that are one and the same and still believe that Trump won the election. He lost by 7 million (not seven). Get over it and start being Americans again. It is hard for me to think that some people would rather die than get a shot which is free and does not hurt. I do not know why some of you want to leave this earth. I hope to stay a while (I like it here). Please get a shot and stick around for a while; we like you being here.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO