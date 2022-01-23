ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Enough with immature politicians. Time for term limits.

By David Scott, Oklahoma City
Tulsa World
 5 days ago

After witnessing over the past several years (with disgust), the ongoing and seemingly everlasting and absolute gridlock that exists amongst our federal government’s elected officials (House and Senate), I would like to again, call for...

Virginia Mercury

Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes

Democrats on the House Education Committee gave broad support to a bill that would once again require school principals to report many misdemeanor-level offenses to law enforcement. The legislation, which passed the committee Wednesday on a 16-5 vote, would roll back a 2020 law that passed under Democratic control that made it optional for principals […] The post Some House Dems now back bill requiring school principals to report misdemeanor crimes appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Stephen Breyer: Why justice is stepping down from Supreme Court after rebuffing calls to retire

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer spent the last year fighting to keep the polarisation and politicisation that have swept through American politics out of the judiciary. But his decision to retire with the Senate under Democratic control reflects a recognition that his heartfelt efforts had to give way to political reality. Mr Breyer, who was named to the high court in 1994 by then-president Bill Clinton, became a target of left-wing anger last summer when the court ended its 2020-2021 term without an announcement that he would step down to allow President Joe Biden, a Democrat, to name his...
