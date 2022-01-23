IBM (IBM) Stock: $147 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The stock price of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) increased by 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CALT) increased by 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Calliditas Therapeutics announcing the commercial availability and initial sales of TARPEYO (budesonide), the first and only FDA approved treatment for IgA nephropathy, indicated for the reduction of proteinuria in adults with primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid disease progression, generally considered a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5g/g. IgAN is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease, which has a high unmet need with more than 50% of patients potentially progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO