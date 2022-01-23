ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salesforce (CRM): $300 Price Target From Deutsche Bank

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) have received a $300 price target from Deutsche Bank. These are the details. The shares of...

Applied Materials Stock (AMAT): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell by 4.01% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) fell by 4.01% today. There are no company-specific reports or filings that appear to be driving the stock price down so it appears there are external factors at play.
Intel Stock (INTC): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) fell over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fourth-quarter results. Even though the company delivered...
Oshkosh (OSK) Stock: $130 Price Target From Stifel

The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) have received a $130 price target from Stifel. Stifel analyst Stanley Elliott reiterated a “Buy” rating on the shares. Elliott adjusted the price target...
Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.02) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 510 ($6.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.75).
Visa (V) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) increased by over 4.5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Visa Inc (NYSE: V) increased by over 4.5% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal first-quarter 2022 financial results. GAAP net income in...
Vaccinex (VCNX) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in cancer and neurodegenerative disease – increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Vaccinex announcing that the company entered into a stock purchase agreement before the market close on January 27, 2022, with a syndicate of new and existing investors for a private placement of 5,945,943 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.11 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $6.6 million. The private placement is expected to close on January 31, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. No warrants, derivatives, or financial covenants are associated with the purchase agreement.
Western Digital (WDC) Stock: Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell by over 9% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) fell by over 9% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to the company’s fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results. These are...
Mastercard (MA) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s Q4 2021 results. Mastercard reported...
Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s preliminary financial results for the 3 months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and provided its outlook for the three months ending March 31, 2022.
Atlassian (TEAM) Stock: Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) increased by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s results for the second-quarter fiscal year 2022.
3M Stock (MMM): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of 3M (NYSE: MMM) fell by 2.56% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of 3M (NYSE: MMM) fell by 2.56% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh reduced the price target on 3M to $195 from...
Meta Platforms Stock (FB): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) increased by over 0.6% pre-market today. Investors appear to be responding positively to a Wall Street Journal report that the company is in talks to sell off its cryptocurrency venture The Diem Association.
Verizon Stock (VZ): Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) fell by 3.55% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) fell by 3.55% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick downgraded the shares to “Neutral” from...
Crown Castle Stock (CCI): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) fell by 2.92% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE: CCI) fell by 2.92% today. Investors responded negatively to a bearish research report. Morgan Stanley analyst Simon Flannery reduced the price target...
Seagate Stock (STX): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) increased by over 7% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results.
Why JPMorgan (JPM) Is Buying A Stake In Viva Wallet

J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) announced it entered into an agreement with Viva Wallet to buy an ownership stake of about 49% in the company. This is why. J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Viva Wallet Holdings Software Development S.A. (a leading European cloud-based payments fintech company) and its existing shareholders to buy an ownership stake of approximately 49%, subject to regulatory approvals. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BAE Systems (LON:BA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 670 ($9.04) price target on the stock. A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BA....
Informa (LON:INF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 600 ($8.09) price target on the stock. Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup...
Coinbase Stock (COIN): Why The Price Went Down Today

The stock price of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell by 3.06% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell by 3.06% today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev reduced the price target on Coinbase to $220 from $300....
General Mills Stock (GIS): Quarterly Dividend Announced

The General Mills (NYSE: GIS) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend. These are the details. The General Mills (NYSE: GIS) board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable May 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of April 8, 2022. And General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 123 years.
