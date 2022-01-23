Opinion: In response to Marie Fisher

It seems the Jan. 6 commemoration was not a commemoration at all but a Democrat pep rally. It seems the president's talk was one of hatred and disunity as he cast blame on the former president and his followers. It seems the Democrats have run out of issues so have to concentrate on Trump. That is in the past as is the so-called riot. It's the same with the House panel investigating what happened. A true panel should have members representing both sides of the issue. Nancy Pelosi would only accept those on one side. This makes it only political, so the panel can release one-sided findings just before the election. They are using the riot as a political tool. All this makes me more and more a follower of President Trump.

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO