Elections

Opinion: In response to Marie Fisher

Post Register
 5 days ago

In reply to Marie Fisher's letter, I would like to make the following points. She echoes the mainstream media in stating that any effort to investigate the 2020 election and to make our voting system more secure will bring...

www.postregister.com

MSNBC

GOP candidate condemns YouTube for getting in the way of his lies

Ask Republican leaders on Capitol Hill about this year's midterm elections, and they'll likely answer by talking about the present and the future. Ask GOP candidates trying to break through in competitive primary campaigns the same question, and you'll probably hear answers about the recent past. In Arizona's U.S. Senate...
Post Register

Opinion: Investigation of Jan. 6 riot is political

It seems the Jan. 6 commemoration was not a commemoration at all but a Democrat pep rally. It seems the president's talk was one of hatred and disunity as he cast blame on the former president and his followers. It seems the Democrats have run out of issues so have to concentrate on Trump. That is in the past as is the so-called riot. It's the same with the House panel investigating what happened. A true panel should have members representing both sides of the issue. Nancy Pelosi would only accept those on one side. This makes it only political, so the panel can release one-sided findings just before the election. They are using the riot as a political tool. All this makes me more and more a follower of President Trump.
Post Register

Opinion: RIP Democrats

Mainstream (read corporate) media tried to make us believe that progressives in Congress were at fault for the failure to pass President Biden's Build Back Better infrastructure bill, suggesting or outright asserting that progressives are too far left. The original bill included provisions like paid family leave, free junior college tuition, lower prescription drug prices, vision and dental care for seniors, vitally important climate change measures, and more. Most of these provisions — which Biden ran on and are overwhelmingly popular with the American public because they would help struggling families — were stripped out of the bill in the name of "compromise" with conservative, corporate-backed Democrats like Joe Manchin. While progressives fought to maintain Biden's promises in the bill, Biden caved to corporate demands.
The Independent

Controversial Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker reports monster fundraising haul

One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
mediaite.com

Rep. Cori Bush Slams Fox News After NYPD Cop Says On Air ‘We Need’ Progressive Lawmakers to be Victims of Gun Violence

Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene smiles awkwardly as caller says she is 'an embarrassment to the state of Georgia'

Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland's replacement be Joe Biden's first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
Post Register

Idaho Supreme Court upholds new legislative district map

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld the state’s new map redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, finding that four separate lawsuits against the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment failed to show that the way the map split some counties was unreasonable. The unanimous ruling written...
