Opinion: In response to Marie Fisher

In reply to Marie Fisher's letter, I would like to make the following points. She echoes the mainstream media in stating that any effort to investigate the 2020 election and to make our voting system more secure will bring...
Ask Republican leaders on Capitol Hill about this year's midterm elections, and they'll likely answer by talking about the present and the future. Ask GOP candidates trying to break through in competitive primary campaigns the same question, and you'll probably hear answers about the recent past. In Arizona's U.S. Senate...
Former Democratic Lt. Gov. Mark Singel’s op-ed asserts that the “clock is ticking on redistricting” efforts and he is right. With only a matter of weeks before the nomination process for the upcoming May primary kicks off, time is of the essence for both Republicans and Democrats to demonstrate bipartisanship on this issue.
It seems the Jan. 6 commemoration was not a commemoration at all but a Democrat pep rally. It seems the president's talk was one of hatred and disunity as he cast blame on the former president and his followers. It seems the Democrats have run out of issues so have to concentrate on Trump. That is in the past as is the so-called riot. It's the same with the House panel investigating what happened. A true panel should have members representing both sides of the issue. Nancy Pelosi would only accept those on one side. This makes it only political, so the panel can release one-sided findings just before the election. They are using the riot as a political tool. All this makes me more and more a follower of President Trump.
Mainstream (read corporate) media tried to make us believe that progressives in Congress were at fault for the failure to pass President Biden's Build Back Better infrastructure bill, suggesting or outright asserting that progressives are too far left. The original bill included provisions like paid family leave, free junior college tuition, lower prescription drug prices, vision and dental care for seniors, vitally important climate change measures, and more. Most of these provisions — which Biden ran on and are overwhelmingly popular with the American public because they would help struggling families — were stripped out of the bill in the name of "compromise" with conservative, corporate-backed Democrats like Joe Manchin. While progressives fought to maintain Biden's promises in the bill, Biden caved to corporate demands.
One of the Republican Party’s most controversial top-tier Senate candidates has reported spectacular fundraising returns, further raising his profile even as some worry he could hurt the party’s chances of retaking the upper chamber.Herschel Walker, who is challenging freshman Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock, pulled in some $5.4m in donations over the last quarter of 2021, a sum that vaults him to the very top ranking of Senate fundraisers this cycle.A former NFL player, Mr Walker was endorsed by Donald Trump last October, and since then has attracted the support of many other top Republicans, including Mitch McConnell and other...
And then you can stop spreading the Big Lie and defend democracy like Real Republicans would.
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday it is clear that his successors, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are picking up where Barack Obama left off in fundamentally transforming the American system into one that is hard-left. Pence also reacted to Harris' trip to Honduras to visit...
Progressive lawmaker Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tore into Fox News on Thursday over a segment earlier in the day that she claimed was “advocating for me to face violence.”. Bush’s condemnation quoted New York Police Department Sgt. Joseph Imperatrice, who appeared on Fox News in the afternoon and said, “The harsh truth is we need these lawmakers to be victims” and “I’m not praying that any of these people get hurt or harmed, BUT…”
The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
Marjorie Taylor Greene was left smiling awkwardly as a TV talk show caller said she was “an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The right-wing congresswoman was taking part in a call-in episode of the Night Talk show on local cable TV in her home state.“I just want to say thank God for Joe Biden,” the female caller said, causing Ms Green to turn and look at the hosts.But the caller was not done and added, “she is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia”.The criticism caused the Republican to tilt her head and purse her lips and force a smile...
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
MOSCOW — Russia insisted on Friday that it will not start a war with Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned there is a “distinct possibility” that Moscow could invade its neighbor in February. As the West awaited the Kremlin's next move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said...
When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
STAUNTON — An opinion Friday from Virginia's attorney general about vaccination requirements for college students will not apply to Mary Baldwin University because it would only apply to public colleges and universities. Hence, the Staunton school will continue to mandate them, a spokesperson said. "Requiring masks and vaccines on...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court has upheld the state’s new map redrawing Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, finding that four separate lawsuits against the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment failed to show that the way the map split some counties was unreasonable. The unanimous ruling written...
