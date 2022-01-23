Letter to the editor: A question of border policy

(CNN) — A snow-covered bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning, just hours before President Joe Biden was expected to visit the city on a previously scheduled trip to discuss infrastructure. No fatalities have been reported, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said in a news conference at the scene in the...
MOSCOW — Russia insisted on Friday that it will not start a war with Ukraine after President Joe Biden warned there is a “distinct possibility” that Moscow could invade its neighbor in February. As the West awaited the Kremlin's next move, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said...
Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
Justice Stephen Breyer’s anticipated retirement announcement set off the usual frenzied speculation about who will be “the pick.” The reaction perfectly illustrates everything that is wrong with the Supreme Court. Justices seem unlikely candidates to become cultural icons, but the prolific memes and two documentaries about Justice...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have finally added the long-promised cat to their pet family. Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray and white farm cat from Pennsylvania. “Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys,...
Jan 27 (Reuters) - A federal judge invalidated the U.S. Interior Department's November oil and gas lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico for failing to properly account for its climate impact, according to court filings from the U.S. Court for the District of Columbia. The federal oil and gas...
HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Police arrested the man they believe shot three officers and fired at a SWAT team during a standoff, according to a tweet from the Houston Police department. The three officers shot earlier have non-life-threatening injuries — one was shot in the foot, another in the...
Nashville — Nine law enforcement officers fatally shot a man who'd been walking alone on an interstate in Nashville Thursday, authorities say. The shooting happened after a half-hour standoff. The deadly encounter on I-65 North was caught on body cameras, CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF-TV reports. The man was identified...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of prices that is closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose 5.8% last year, the sharpest increase since 1982, as brisk consumer spending collided with snarled supply chains to raise the costs of food, furniture, appliances and other goods. The report Friday from the...
