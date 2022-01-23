ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Hatching’ Review: Girlhood Gets the Horrifying, Hilarious Creature Feature It Deserves

By Kate Erbland
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLVwg_0dtMwJNS00

Tjina (Siiri Solalinna) seems to like animals, but they don’t much take to her, from the squawky crow that crashes straight into her house to the chubby new French bulldog next door. Mostly, the rail-thin Finnish tween seems to be seeking connection outside the fraying bonds of her family, including her simpering father (Jani Volanen), annoying (but probably sanest of the bunch) little brother Matias (Oiva Ollila), and her morally empty mother (Sophia Heikkilä). The foursome are the stars of Tjina’s unnamed mother’s blog, hilariously titled “Lovely Everyday Life,” and as opens, those lives are about to cease being lovely.

The seemingly lovely, potentially everyday family is shooting a discomfiting new bit for said blog when “ Hatching ” kicks off, a surreal-ish opening that blends jittery, handheld video for the blog with an off-kilter setting (their home is nearly baroque, with hideous wallpaper and far too many breakable objects for one family). That squawking crow disrupts all that peace, smashing straight into a window and catching Tjina’s attention. When she opens the window to see what’s happened, she unwittingly lets a nightmare — a darkly funny one, to be sure — right inside the already decaying family abode.

The bird isn’t dead — until curious, good-hearted Tjina makes the mistake of handing it off to her mother, who promptly breaks its neck and tells her eldest child to toss it in the trash (organic waste, of course!). Bergholm’s film chronicles all sorts of pains and pleasures of womanhood, from motherhood to girlhood and every experience in between, but it’s also concerned with something else that transcends gender: the realization that adults aren’t infallible. Tjina starts to understand that truism just as she’s also growing into a woman herself, complete with her own misbegotten foray into surrogate motherhood.

When Tjina stumbles into the forest outside her cookie-cutter suburban enclave, she’s shocked to find the crow out of the garbage can and near death in an otherwise peaceful clearing of trees. She’s also near something else: a lovely egg, clearly the product of that ailing bird friend. When Tjina finally dispatches the crow, she also takes it upon herself to take the egg under her own metaphorical wing. Tucking it underneath (and then, as it starts to grow at a prodigious rate, inside of) a massive pink teddy bear on her own bed, Tjina’s tenderness is a far cry from her cracked mother, but even the best of intentions have some surprising implications.

Solalinna, appearing in her first onscreen role, does serious work here, ably flipping between Tjina’s stone-faced demeanor when trapped alongside her wretched family to hair-trigger nerves when attempting to deal with girls her own age to the deep care she shows for her growing new friend. When the egg hatches — after it’s sucked up a bunch of Tjina’s tears and seems all the better for it — Solalinna happily marries all the different aspects of Tjina. She’s overjoyed at having even a massive, nearly feather-less bird-thing as a friend (it’s a wonderful bit of creature design that stuns both Tjina and the audience), terrified at what caring for it will entail, and eager to keep the entire thing from her nosy, weird family.

If only it was that simple! Having a big, bizarre creature hidden in her room would be enough to harry anyone, but Ilja Rautsi’s script layers on complication after complication for Tjina and her new friend, later named Alli, to navigate. Many of these are compelling, like the impending gymnastics competition Tjina’s former ice skater mother is intent on her winning or the revelation that Tjina and Alli have some sort of psychic connection that kicks in during moments of grisly, often funny horror. Others are more blunt, though not without power, like Tjina’s mother’s blossoming affair or Matias’ ratcheting-up wackiness.

Bergholm is skilled at keeping the tension high while finding amusing pockets of pure comedy (whatever Volanen is doing is genius, full stop), but the power of “Hatching” is diluted during a final act that can’t quite thread the needle between empathy and insanity. We already know that Tjina has hatched something crazy and nurtured it through some outsized emotions and adventures, but as that journey becomes more outward and tangible, that insular story grows into something less unwieldy, less exciting. Bergholm and Rautsi have cracked open a wonderfully weird story, but it can’t quite spread its wings the full stretch.

Grade: B

“Hatching” premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. IFC Midnight will release it in select theaters on Friday, April 29.

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Princess’ Review: Chilling Princess Diana Doc Turns Tables on Media Consumption and Complicity

There are no talking heads in “The Princess.” There are no graphs or charts or diagrams or maps. There are no chyrons to tell us dates or names or places. There are plenty of voices, all of them nameless, all of them freely allowed to share their thoughts on a person they (likely) never met. There is plenty of video, some of it shot by everyday people, some by professional news organizations, some of it by paparazzi. People wink and smile and scream, gasp and yell and point fingers. “Is that her?” they whisper. It’s surely someone important, they say....
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘The Woman in the House…’ Review: Kristen Bell’s Woman-in-Peril Spoof Lacks Inspiration

One only has to hear the word salad that is Netflix’s new series, “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window” to understand what it’s poking fun at: movies and books focused on wine moms/alcoholic women (the line is so blurry in this genre) who stumble onto a mystery, aren’t believed, and must become their own citizen detective. The Lifetime television network is synonymous with these types of stories. And it is the television channel for women that feels like the predominant inspiration for this Kristen Bell-starring series. Bell plays Anna Whitaker, a woman who’s...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Wait, There Was A Third Bachelor Self-Elimination On Night 1 That No One Saw

The first night of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor was pretty chaotic, especially because the tables got turned on the lead in a major way. Usually, the Bachelor is the one deciding who he wants to stick around during Night 1, but this time, the premiere episode featured two women rejecting Clayton before the first rose ceremony. And it turns out, that’s not even the whole story: There was actually a *third* rejection that happened offscreen during Clayton’s first night. After the premiere aired, contestant Samantha Jeffries took to Instagram to explain why she straight-up disappeared from The Bachelor’s first episode.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creature Feature#Hatching#Maternity#French#Finnish
countryliving.com

'1883' Fans Are "Sick" Over One Scene From Episode 5

1883 has captured fans’ attention since before the very first episode and with every new release, viewers get more and more attached to certain characters. While James Dutton (Tim McGraw), Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill), and Shea Brennan (Sam Elliott) were bound to steal the show from the outset, it’s the budding romance between Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) and Ennis (Eric Nelsen) that’s left so many fans reeling after episode five.
TV SERIES
The Press

Cher admits to living a 'strange life'

Cher lives "a very strange life". The 75-year-old singer - who is one of the best-selling artists of all time - has revealed that she communicates with people from "every walk of life" in an effort to stay grounded. The 'I Got You Babe' hitmaker explained: "I have to keep...
HOMELESS
Variety

Gutsy Sundance Horror Thriller ‘Piggy’ Broken Down by Director Carlota Pereda

Avoiding the heady and idyllic world of adolescent coming-of-age tales ever-familiar to viewers, Spanish writer-director Carlota Pereda presents a brazen look into the psyches of youth; their faults, rage, and insecurity. In this award-winning short-turned-feature, Pereda, known for nudging the boundaries of genre, delivers a roundhouse kick, annihilating them. “Piggy” (“Cerdita”) is set in a serene but suspect rural town, Extremadura, where our anti-heroine Sara (Laura Galán) emerges, wrought with anxiety and crippling trauma from the abuse she endures at the hands of her hostile and popular peers. Untamed cruelty ensues and, with each heartbreaking take, the viewer becomes Sara and all...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Review: Netflix’s 4.5-Hour Doc Aspires to Be the ‘Hoop Dreams’ of Hip-Hop

When standup comic Clarence “Coodie” Simmons crossed paths with a rising music producer named Kanye West at Jermaine Dupri’s birthday party in 1998, he was so profoundly inspired by the 21-year-old’s talent and sheer force of will that he decided to quit his beloved Chicago public access show “Channel Zero” and follow this fire-breathing local visionary east to New York. Simmons’ plan was to make a documentary about West’s journey from Chicago’s South Side to the North Pole of the rap world — the “Hoop Dreams” of hip-hop — and his subject couldn’t have been happier to oblige. Even then,...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘My Old School’ Review: A One-of-a-Kind Alan Cumming Performance Undone by Shrug-Worthy Hoax

The story of “Brandon Lee,” a 16-year-old prodigy who infiltrated a Glasgow academy in the 1990s and beguiled his classmates with his preternatural smarts and charm, is well-traded in Scotland but little-known in the States. A simple Google search pulls up everything you need to know about this man, whose . So it’s curious why reviewers are being asked not to spill the film’s big “secrets.” Suffice it to say, this is “Strangers with Candy”-esque slice of Scottish lore about a “high schooler” who, well, definitely shouldn’t be in a high school, amounts to very little despite a big setup,...
MOVIES
The Portland Mercury

Film Review: Drive My Car Deserves All the Praise

It has been awarded the top prize by Los Angeles, New York, and the National Society of Film Critics. It was named one of the best films of 2021 by the Seattle Film Critics Society and is Japan's entry to the Academy Awards. Helping you create a space uniquely yours...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Painting with John’ Trailer: Season 2 Promises to Show the ‘Bad Stuff’ in John Lurie’s Paradise

“Welcome to ‘Painting with John’ Season Two, the show where I do not teach you how to paint,” John Lurie deadpans in the trailer for his hit HBO series, returning February 18. Watch the full trailer for Season 2, exclusive to IndieWire, below. Lurie — who writes, directs, and stars in “Painting with John” from somewhere in the Caribbean — may seem to be joking, but the multi-hyphenate talent is being serious. Dead serious. “When season one of the show came out, I got so many people saying, ‘Oh you live in paradise. You’re so lucky.’ And I’m thinking, ‘It is paradise,'”...
TV & VIDEOS
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: Hatching Review

In the hallway of resentment that links mothers and daughters, some of the most dangerous creature’s roam. For Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) and her mother (Sophia Heikkilä), the central figures in Hanna Bergholm’s debut feature film Hatching, the chasm between them is growing daily. Of course, one would not be able to see the void between them if solely judging their relationship by her mother’s social media feed.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

‘Hatching’ Reveals Monsters Come in All Shapes | Sundance 2022 Review

The Finnish horror film Hatching could easily be the best and most terrifying film that I’ve seen at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, as it reveals monsters can come in all shapes and sizes. After initially missing out on a screening ticket to see Hatching, I jumped on the...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Netflix spoof ‘The Woman in the House’ is hilarious until it comes undone

Netflix’s “The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window,” an often hilarious, sometimes genuinely suspenseful limited series that spoofs the alcohol-soaked, sad-voyeur movie mini-genre, unfortunately has a fatal flaw. After carefully mixing its sight gags with a plausible murder mystery, this...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Ira Deutchman Tributes DuArt’s Irwin Young, Indie Hero

When prominent people die, obituaries often declare the end of an era. In the case of Irwin Young, who died this past Thursday at the age of 94, there’s an added poignancy to seeing his death through that lens, as we are living through a time when everything he stood for is under  threat. Anyone who lived through the modern history of independent film can tell you: much of that history could not have happened without him. My first encounters with Irwin were in 1975, when I started working at an independent distribution company called Cinema 5. Irwin was on the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sundance Indie Episodic Program Looks to the Past to Escape a Grim Present

Sundance has long been a place for people who are searching. They could be looking for a first shot or a last chance, a new home or a lost love — and offscreen, their creators tend to be in search of something, too, be it a breakthrough into the biz or a boost to their artistic credibility. What a character wants is a great place to start for any movie, but the Sundance Film Festival — held way out in Utah, requiring a scenic trip for almost every badgeholder — tends to embrace subjects who can’t answer that question. They...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Review: Regina Hall Plays a Disgraced Pastor’s Wife in So-So Megachurch Satire

How to take on the hypocrisy of megachurch culture on a micro budget? That’s the quandary at the center of the Ebo twins’ “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” An easy-target satire of a disgraced Southern Baptist pastor and the first lady who stood by his side amid scandal, packed as a Christopher Guest-style mock documentary, writer-director Adamma Ebo’s indie comedy (produced by sister Adanne) should tickle those who share her skepticism of organized religion — especially the profit-oriented variety — but doesn’t go much deeper than the 15-minute short film on which it’s based. The biggest upgrade here comes from...
MOVIES
Polygon

The horror movie Hatching puts the most hideous face on a familiar nightmare

The Polygon team is reporting in from the all-virtual grounds of the 2022 Sundance International Film Festival, with a look at the next wave of upcoming independent releases in sci-fi, horror, and documentary film. The opening act of the Finnish horror film Hatching may give Black Mirror fans traumatic flashbacks....
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy