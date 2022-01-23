ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Farmers’ tree dilemma: if we plant woodland, will we take a cash hit?

By Fiona Harvey Environment correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qQop_0dtMwCCN00
Beef and sheep farmer Rhys Evans planting trees on his family farm in Snowdonia, Wales.

Farmers are putting off planting trees because of the uncertainty surrounding the government’s plans for subsidies based on protecting nature, delaying the UK’s efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and stem the drastic decline in farmland wildlife.

New farm payments are expected from 2024, under the post-Brexit subsidy regime the government has promised, but farmers fear if they plant trees now they will not get the credit for it when the new schemes start. Meanwhile, they face potentially losing their existing subsidies if they switch to more tree-planting now.

Ministers have repeatedly stressed that future payments to farmers will be on the principle of “public money for public goods”, meaning farmers will be paid for taking care of the land and wildlife, under “environmental land management contracts” or ELMs. But farmers have told the Observer there are too few details available about the expected new system, four years after it was promised by the government.

This leaves farmers in limbo. If they use land currently in food production to plant trees, they could forfeit their existing subsidies, called basic payments. Many farmers are also tied into stewardship agreements with the government, under which they receive special subsidy payments for good environmental management. But these are so inflexible that farmers cannot plant trees as this would violate their agreement.

“We are grateful for the stewardship payments, but it is difficult to change them,” said Martin Hole, a livestock farmer in Sussex. “Farmers are in a pinch. This is happening to me, and I hear it from many others. We want to plant trees, but there may be financial penalties if we do.”

Hole wanted to triple the area of woodland on his farm, but could not make the finances work, as it would mean redrawing his current stewardship arrangement and he is unsure of any future support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FH93N_0dtMwCCN00
Nature Friendly Farming Network chair Martin Lines. Photograph: NFFN/PA

Richard Bramley, an arable farmer south of York, who chairs the National Farmers’ Union environment forum, faces a similar quandary. He said the government had not yet set out details of how farmers would be encouraged to plant trees and hedgerows in future. “There is just so little information. Planting trees requires capital and time, and is a permanent change so you want to get it right.”

Trees are an integral part of environmentally beneficial farming, as they provide habitats for wildlife, help prevent flooding, store carbon and clean the air. They also benefit farmers, providing shade and shelter for livestock, and encouraging pollinators.

Planting trees requires significant investment, however. Rhys Evans, a beef and sheep farmer in south Snowdonia, is planting 1km of hedgerow, with fence poles costing £3 each and £30 for corners, even before the cost of the 7,000 saplings required, and labour. “It’s very expensive. There will be long-term benefits, and we want to do it, but many farmers who are less proactive will be put off,” he said.

Martin Lines, chair of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, said farmers were increasingly aware of the benefits of trees and hedgerows, but needed more encouragement to start planting. “We’re getting mixed signals,” he said. “The government needs to give us more reassurance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IEX4K_0dtMwCCN00
Farmer Hywel Morgan in the Brecon Beacons. He said many farms nearby were being bought up by corporations to offset their carbon emissions by growing forests for carbon credits.

Organic farmers are also being deterred from investing in agroforestry, combining forestry with food production by growing trees that produce organic nuts and fruit in among crops or livestock pasture. Guy Singh-Watson, founder of Riverford, the vegetable box company, said: “Some of these trees are not native, they are European or American, so they might not be included in a requirement to plant native species. The government has shown little interest in agroforestry in general.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs pointed to its scheme for farmers to plant as little as one hectare of trees. “By taking up grants such as the England Woodland Creation Offer now, farmers and landowners will be able to transfer into future environmental land management schemes at agreed points without having to repay their current funding,” a spokesperson said.

However, farmers said the woodland creation scheme was not suitable for all farms, as it was geared to those who could afford to take a significant area out of production. Many are also concerned about what would happen if the trees failed, or were damaged by storms, deer or rabbits, as they could be held liable for fresh investment to replant the woodland. As many as one in four trees can require replanting, even in good circumstances.

Farm subsidies are a devolved policy across the UK, but Scotland and Wales face similar issues. Hywel Morgan, with a hill farm in the western Brecon Beacons, told the Observer many farms nearby were being bought up by corporations to grow forests for carbon credits, to offset their carbon emissions. “What about those of us who want to continue as family farms? I can’t see how planting these trees but then importing food makes sense [for the environment]. I’d like to plant trees but to farm too.”

Ministers must act faster, urged Ben Raskin, head of horticulture and agroforestry at the Soil Association. “This is a complex and long-term issue, but they should not make us wait until they have something they think is perfect. We would like to see some interim help at least, on agroforestry and hedgerows. Farmers want to be doing more now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
BBC

Climate change: Cold callers shock farmers with tree-plant plea

Farmers are being "cold called" by agents working for investors who want to buy farmland to plant trees that would offset their carbon footprint. Farming unions claim "powerful players are seeking to offset emissions" at the expense of rural communities in what one politician called a "land grab." Land agent...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Farmers#Tree Planting#Native Plant#Woodland#Fruit#Post Brexit
The Independent

UK could grow 40% of its fruit and veg in towns and cities, cutting dependence on imports, study says

There is “huge untapped capacity” for Britain to grow far more of its own fruit and vegetables in underutilised urban areas, without turning more of the countryside into agricultural land, a new study suggests.Using green urban space in towns and cities, people in the UK could grow almost 40 per cent of the fruit and vegetables we consume, the study said.Increasing the amount of home-grown food could help reduce the UK’s dependence on imports, which have been hit hard following the impacts of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving supermarkets with empty shelves.The worsening climate crisis is also an increasing...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TrendHunter.com

Community Tree-Planting Applications

'Furthr' is a mobile phone application that allows users to directly contribute to the planting of trees by paying a subscription fee. The subscription fees are monthly and range from roughly $4.50 USD to $27 USD. After purchasing a subscription, users can view the number of trees their payment has contributed to planting in the application. Additionally, consumers who purchase a subscription will be entered into a prize draw, which varies each month.
ADVOCACY
BBC

New trees planted at Blenheim in woodland creation scheme

A major tree planting project is under way in Oxfordshire as part of a new government scheme paying landowners to create publicly accessible woodlands. Blenheim Estate, in Woodstock, received a grant of about £1m to grow 270,000 trees across 1 sq km (0.6 miles). The treescape will have wide...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Scotland
Shropshire Star

Covid memorial woodland to be planted by volunteers in Newport

Trees will be planted in Newport to create a Covid memorial woodland for townsfolk to reflect on the past two years. Many have lost loved ones during the Covid pandemic, or struggled in other ways as the country faced many difficulties. Town and borough councillor for Newport, Peter Scott, wanted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mainstreetdailynews.com

County plants 800th tree during planting lesson

It started with a reading of “The Lorax” by Dr. Suess and ended with 15 trees being planted throughout the grounds at the Easton Newberry Sports Complex. On Friday two dozen students from Greenfield Preschool in Newberry gathered around to watch and learn as Alachua County Arborist Lacy Holtzworth demonstrated how to properly plant a tree.
NEWBERRY, FL
The Independent

Plans to quadruple logging in US’s most popular forest – months after Biden’s Cop26 reforestation pledge

A federal blueprint for the long-term future of America’s most popular national forest proposes cutting down more trees and reducing protections of old-growth areas, critical “carbon sinks” in battling the climate crisis. Logging would be set to quadruple in North Carolina’s Pisgah-Nantahala National Forest with more than half of the public land - half a million acres - opened up, environmentalists have warned.The new logging zones contain more than 12,000 acres of existing old-growth forests. Significant portions of world-famous hiking routes, like the Appalachian Trail, also will be opened to logging.The USFS Final Environmental Impact Statement lays out how...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Another round of CO2 shortages possible, food and drink industry warns

Britain could face another round of CO2 shortages unless a new deal is struck to secure 60% of the UK’s supply, the food and drink industry has warned.A shortage developed in September after production was paused at two fertiliser factories in northern England which supply 60% of Britain’s CO2.US firm CF Industries, which owns the factories, blamed rising gas prices for making its operations unviable.However, a three-month deal struck by the Government and CF Fertilisers, part of CF Industries, saw the factories reopen and supplies return to normal days later. The Government provided financial support to cover operating costs...
GAS PRICE
The Independent

£11.7m funding for projects to restore bogs, rivers and rare mussels

Projects to restore lowland bogs, river, estuary and coastal habitat and rare freshwater pearl mussels are receiving a share of more than £11 million EU funding.The three schemes over the next five years in protected areas in the North East and Scottish Borders Cumbria and South Yorkshire are aimed at tackling the nature and climate crises, government conservation agency Natural England said.A project in north-east England and the Scottish borders will receive £5.8 million to improve the condition of more than 49,000 hectares (120,000 acres) of habitat and water quality in the River Tweed catchment and estuary and the...
PETS
BBC

Red diesel loss 'could cost businesses millions'

Government plans to restrict the use of red diesel could cost construction businesses in Northern Ireland up to £25m per year, it has been claimed. Westminster put forward the proposal in 2020 and it will come into effect later this year. From April, red diesel will only be allowed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inside Higher Ed

Do We Expect Fish to Climb Trees?

“If you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” —Origin unclear, but often attributed to Albert Einstein. The quote above periodically makes the social media meme rounds, accompanied by an editorial cartoon in which a teacher tells several animals, including an elephant, a fish, a seal and a monkey, that they will all be assessed based on their ability to climb a tree. The cartoon is subheaded “our education system” and, as is the wont for editorial cartoons, is tongue-in-cheek and poignant, simultaneously poking fun at and criticizing our nation’s obsession with standardized outcomes metrics in higher education.
MINNESOTA STATE
aroundosceola.com

Plant a loquat tree for healthy fruit

For a fun New Year’s tradition, why not plant a tree? Today (Friday) is Florida Arbor Day, if you want to be official. A Loquat tree is a must-have for every Florida edible landscape. This gorgeous evergreen is also low-maintenance compared to other fruit trees. Fruit from any Loquat is edible, but for good-tasting, high quality fruit, select a variety of Japanese Loquat (Eriobotrya japonica) that is bred for its edible fruit. (Loquat should not be confused with Kumquat, a fruiting tree in the citrus family.)
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Face mask changes: 'We hope customers aren't discouraged'

Face masks will no longer be compulsory in indoor public spaces in England from Thursday as the government eases Covid-related restrictions. But rail operators and big chains like Sainsbury's, John Lewis and Waitrose have decided to keep the policy to wear masks in place. They will also still be required in shops in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy