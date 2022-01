MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s economy likely contracted in the last three months of 2021, in what would mark a second straight quarter of negative growth and put Latin America’s second-largest economy in a technical recession, a Reuters survey showed on Friday. Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have shrunk in the fourth quarter by 0.3% from the previous three-month period in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the median forecast of a poll of 11 analysts.

