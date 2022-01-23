ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Hatching’ Review: Eerily Atmospheric Finnish Body-Horror Cracks Open a Tween Girl’s Concealed Grudges

By Tomris Laffly
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Motherhood is scary stuff. From “Rosemary’s Baby” through to “The Babadook” and “Hereditary,” a certain breed of horror film has taught us as much. Equally disturbing, in Hanna Bergholm ’s inventive, alarmingly sunny genre outing “ Hatching ,” is adolescence: lurking under a protective mother’s wings, waiting to crack and come of age in a Finnish suburb’s suffocating, expertly calibrated atmosphere.

But “Hatching” is no blood-soaked “Carrie.” One could instead think of it as the weird lovechild of “American Beauty” and a grotesque version of “E.T.,” with the uncanny touch of Yorgos Lanthimos. Even this comparison feels incomplete in defining Bergholm’s directorial debut, a wicked foray into youthful anxieties that is admitted short on genuine scares, but full of delicious squirms and cringes through Bergholm’s skillful play with body horror and doppelgänger tropes — the same spirit that gave us both Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” and Andrzej Żuławski’s “Possession.”

Written by Ilja Rautsi, the story centers on Tinja (sensational newcomer Siiri Solalinna), a dollishly wide-eyed, lonely tween gymnast who’d do anything to impress her overbearing, unnamed mother (Sophia Heikkilä, subtly terrifying), be it malnourishing herself for the sake of sport or practicing a flip on high bars until her hands bleed. And who can blame Tinja after meeting her mom? Arrogantly domineering beneath a façade of fake smiles and forced kindness, she passive-aggressively pushes her daughter’s limits for an upcoming gymnastics tournament, and diligently posts videos on her popular “Lovely Everyday Life” blog. We soon see that the image-obsessed suburbanite is concerned not with authentic living, but with curating an idyllic, Instagram-ready existence for others to envy.

What fractures the family’s manicured reality is a wounded bird that one day barges into their comically pink-and-pastel living room. (Heavy on floral wallpapers, Päivi Kettunen’s eye-popping production design bursts with humor and unease, matched by Ulrika Sjölin’s purposely tacky-preppy costuming on Heikkilä.) Mesmerized in the aftermath of the curious episode, Tinja can’t help but wander out to the woods, bringing back a mysterious egg that she nests inside her giant teddy bear. Gradually, Tinja starts building a bond with her rapidly growing discovery, keeping it a secret from her pesky little brother, happy-go-lucky father and probing mother. Things only get more complicated once the egg hatches, unveiling a winged, screeching, skin-and-bones creature with giant eyes, flat nostrils and an intimidatingly long beak — resembling less a horror movie monster than a childishly primal creature of the Harry Potter universe.

From this point, Bergholm and Rautsi fashion a somewhat predictable story, using the enormous bird (named Alli) as an evil twin conduit for Tinja’s darkest impulses, fears and even grudges. And they have ample twisted fun with the concept, as the young girl slowly grows aware of her own scores to settle. As Alli starts morphing into a demonic Tinja lookalike — abetted by impressively lean, mean special effects and Jarkko T. Laine’s spine-tingling lensing — Solalinna delivers a terrific double performance as a vulnerable child haunted by parental expectations and her low sense of self-worth. Her inner jealousy erupts, meanwhile, with the arrival of a picture-perfect girl next door, a more accomplished gymnast with a sweet little dog — something Tinja has always desired but been denied by her mother. Suffice to say some blood will be spilled.

Amid the mischievous mayhem that ensues, Bergholm and Rautsi deserve credit for not abandoning Tinja’s mother, giving her a separate storyline involving a closeted extramarital affair — as seen through her daughter’s eyes. While the filmmakers don’t deepen this narrative enough, it generates intrigue nonetheless, suggesting more to Tinja’s unhappy mom and her unspoken desires than meets the eye. Is it possible that this is indeed the first time she’s found love, like she claims she has? It feels quietly radical to permit nuance and dimension in this pushy-parent figure, beyond her neatly sculpted waves and prickly demeanor. By the time Bergholm’s fairytale-gone-ugly reaches its unhinged finale, it feels like Tinja isn’t the only one coming out of her loveless shell, or confronting the maternal beast within to the point of no return.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Sundance Horror ‘Hatching’ Brings Scares With a Bird Monster and Gymnastics Mom

“Hatching,” a Finnish horror movie premiering at Sundance, has two monsters at the center of its story: a grotesque bird creature and a pushy gymnastics mom. Helmed by Hanna Bergholm in her feature directorial debut, “Hatching” follows 12-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she struggles to live up to the high expectations of her mother (Sophia Heikkilä) — oh, and she discovers a mysterious bird egg and secretly cares for it in her room. Over time, the egg grows larger until it hatches a disturbing, bird-like monster whom Tinja affectionately names Alli. Tinja keeps the creature hidden from her family, and...
MOVIES
Variety

Rodarte Sisters, Kate and Laura Mulleavy on Creating Designer Looks for ‘Sing 2’

Animated films including Netflix’s “Over the Moon” have gone high fashion in the past few years, with computer-generated costumes created by notable fashion designers. “Sing 2,” now available on-demand, is the latest to recruit high-fashion names to outfit the CGI characters. Rodarte sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy brought their designs to the film, the sequel to the 2016 animated jukebox musical. An addition to the cast of anthropomorphic animals is Clay Calloway, a lion voiced by U2’s Bono. Clay is a reclusive rock legend who is persuaded by koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson) to come out of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘Utama’ Review: Home Is Where the Water Is in Breathtaking Bolivian Character Portrait

When one is asked to picture those who are are most impacted by global warming, the imagination flashes to Inuits on a melting ice floe or Maldives natives threatened by rising tides, not Bolivian shepherds who graze their livestock on the Altiplano, nearly 12,000 feet above sea level. But the residents of these remote highlands are also endangered, as director Alejandro Loayza Grisi reveals in his sublime, quietly elegiac feature debut, “Utama,” focusing on an elderly couple who refuse to relocate to the nearby city of La Paz, even as mountain glaciers melt, rains become less reliable and their herd...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Orphan: First Kill’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman on Reprising Esther Role Without VFX or Special Makeup

Isabelle Fuhrman is reprising her famous role of nine-year-old Esther from 2009’s Orphan in the upcoming prequel Orphan: First Kill. But instead of Fuhrman playing an older version of the iconic character, she will once again play the nine-year-old, without any de-aging work or CGI, which she calls “a challenge.” “I love the challenge of being able to play a kid because that’s never historically been done in cinema — I was like looking all this up, because I love looking up old movie history and things like that, and I was like, ‘Oh, an adult has never reprised the role...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yorgos Lanthimos
IndieWire

‘Hatching’ Review: Girlhood Gets the Horrifying, Hilarious Creature Feature It Deserves

Tjina (Siiri Solalinna) seems to like animals, but they don’t much take to her, from the squawky crow that crashes straight into her house to the chubby new French bulldog next door. Mostly, the rail-thin Finnish tween seems to be seeking connection outside the fraying bonds of her family, including her simpering father (Jani Volanen), annoying (but probably sanest of the bunch) little brother Matias (Oiva Ollila), and her morally empty mother (Sophia Heikkilä). The foursome are the stars of Tjina’s unnamed mother’s blog, hilariously titled “Lovely Everyday Life,” and as opens, those lives are about to cease being...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Nanny’ Review: In This Atmospheric Horror Film, the American Dream Is the Real Monster

Ghosts are everywhere in Nikyatu Jusu’s atmospheric feature directorial debut, “Nanny,” though few of them look like we’ve come to expect from decades of horror films. Sometimes, it’s just a feeling, a particular twist of the wind. Sometimes, it’s a photograph. Sometimes, it’s a story. And, sometimes, just sometimes, it’s a whole person, gazing out from beyond, well, somewhere. From the start, there is a queasy energy to , one made all the more unsettling to her dedication to showing a full-spectrum leading lady (your usual final girl, she is not) caught in a surprising milieu. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a Senegalese immigrant who...
MOVIES
Tell-Tale TV

Archive 81 Review: Netflix’s Newest Horror Show Lacks in Scares and Originality

Netflix’s new horror show Archive 81 offers promising scares and intrigue across the board, but in its execution, it forgets the most important thing: the characters. Based on the podcast of the same name, Archive 81 brings us along on a journey with Dan (Mamoudou Athie) as he recovers old cassette and VHS tapes that were lost in a building fire 25 years ago.
TV SERIES
Romesentinel.com

REVIEW: ‘Scream’ is a clever, entertaining, horror film

If you’re in the mood for a horror film in the middle of January, the new “Scream” revival actually makes for a clever and gruesome slasher flick. It has been all the rage for the past few years to revive movie franchises by bringing back old actors and hooking them up with a new story and a new cast. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “The Matrix Resurrections” are just two examples from only the past few months. The new “Scream” — the fifth movie in the franchise — does the exam same thing, but at least this movie has some fun with the idea.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hatching#Atmospheric#Finnish#Tween#Gymnastics#Motherhood#Instagram
bloody-disgusting.com

[Review] With Grim Atmosphere and Bloody Violence, ‘Warhunt’ Is a Killer Horror-Action Flick

It’s 1945, and an American military plane soars over Germany’s Black Forest. One of the plane’s engines becomes destroyed by an extreme amount of crow feathers, causing the craft to plummet to the ground. Sergeant Brewer (Robert Knepper) and his outfit are charged with the task of finding the plane’s crash site; accompanying them by order of Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke) is Walsh (Jackson Rathbone), who is given orders to recover a secret item the other outfit was transporting.
MOVIES
EW.com

Something in the Dirt review: Two L.A. losers discover a crack reality (or maybe it's their sanity)

L.A. conspiracy movies take the long and winding road to get somewhere obvious. (The pleasure comes in the driving.) In the granddaddy of them all, Chinatown, the destination is sinister. In gentler variations — everything from The Big Lebowski to Under the Silver Lake — the takeaway is various shades of: It's nicer not to be alone. Doubling down on COVID-era listlessness and QAnon paranoia, the impressively fidgety, crammed-to-bursting Something in the Dirt ends up with something like: Please let my life make sense. It's an understandable wish in an uncertain moment.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Blu-ray Review: THE UNHEALER, Retro Teen Horror

Lance Henriksen, Natasha Henstridge, and Adam Beach star in the horror film, directed by Martin Guigui. Any movie that A) you’ve never heard of, and B) shamelessly appropriates the Stranger Things glowing typeface for its logo ought to be a red flag. Goodness knows that there are too many...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Hoya

HOYA HORROR | 2021: A Horror Year in Review

Over the past year, new horror releases pushed the boundaries of their genre, making 2021 an excellent year for the horror genre and its fans. Throughout the year, I found myself easily finding new horror titles to watch — a refreshing change from the usual scrolling and sifting I’ve had to do in the past to find a good title. Because of the stellar year for the genre, I hope to take a look at some of the top horror films from 2021 that defined the genre and also demonstrated the ability to defy the norm.
MOVIES
Polygon

The horror movie Hatching puts the most hideous face on a familiar nightmare

The Polygon team is reporting in from the all-virtual grounds of the 2022 Sundance International Film Festival, with a look at the next wave of upcoming independent releases in sci-fi, horror, and documentary film. The opening act of the Finnish horror film Hatching may give Black Mirror fans traumatic flashbacks....
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: Hatching Review

In the hallway of resentment that links mothers and daughters, some of the most dangerous creature’s roam. For Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) and her mother (Sophia Heikkilä), the central figures in Hanna Bergholm’s debut feature film Hatching, the chasm between them is growing daily. Of course, one would not be able to see the void between them if solely judging their relationship by her mother’s social media feed.
MOVIES
theblood-shed.com

‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ is an Atmospheric Horror About Forbidden Love

I felt unsettled right down to the pit of my stomach after watching this film. The Last Thing Mary Saw is timely, yet still a historical piece, about forbidden love and how religion can make people resort to violence rather than be tolerant. Starting near the end, The Last Thing...
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

‘Hatching’ Reveals Monsters Come in All Shapes | Sundance 2022 Review

The Finnish horror film Hatching could easily be the best and most terrifying film that I’ve seen at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, as it reveals monsters can come in all shapes and sizes. After initially missing out on a screening ticket to see Hatching, I jumped on the...
MOVIES
pacificsun.com

Make Them Scream—How to Review a Horror Movie

In 1996, a horror film shot in Marin and Sonoma County by master director Wes Craven changed the rules of the genre by going meta. The now-iconic Scream ushered in a new era of self-aware slashers and played with the conventions of movies in a fun and gory manner. Since that first tongue-in-cheek bloodbath, the Scream franchise has kept audiences guessing who the killer is behind the Ghostface mask with sequels that explain the rules of surviving horror movies and, sometimes, break them.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
First Showing

It Came From Finland! 'Hatching' and 'Girl Picture' at Sundance 2022

There are two excellent films from Finland playing at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this year. Both are great discoveries at the fest – and both deserve to be talked about, too. The first one is a portrait of Finnish youth called Girl Picture, though the original Finnish title is much better - Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt which just translates to Girls Girls Girls (watch the trailer). The second one is a freaky little horror comedy film called Hatching, also known as Pahanhautoja in Finnish (watch the trailer), about a girl who finds a strange egg that becomes big and hatches something evil. Both of them feature similar themes of perfectionism, growing up, what it's like to be a girl in Finland, and how hard it is to deal with parents. But they're very different films and I'm delighted to report that each one is enjoyable and worth watching. While there are plenty of films coming out of Norway & Sweden already, talented Finnish filmmakers are finally on the rise now, too.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Summering’ Review: James Ponsoldt’s ‘Stand by Me’ Homage Is an Unspectacular Ode to Tween Pals

“I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve,” the narrator of Rob Reiner’s classic ‘80s coming-of-age drama “Stand by Me,” iconically said. It’s a raw and honest musing, conjuring a nostalgic longing for bygone innocence of youth. It’s also a feeling that James Ponsoldt aims to replicate in “Summering,” a pallid homage that fixes its sights on the close-knit friendship of four tween girls in suburbia. But Taking place during the waning days of summer vacation, “Summering” follows a charming foursome: the dejected Daisy (Lia Barnett), the razor-sharp Dina (Madalen Mills), the priggish...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

46K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy