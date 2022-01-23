Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Snags helper in loss

Benning notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Benning set up Luke Kunin's game-tying goal in the final minute of the first period. It was a rare contribution on offense for Benning, who has just eight assists in 40 games this season, though half of them have come in January. He's been a steady source of penalties lately, posting 17 PIM in his last seven outings and 33 for the season. The blueliner typically plays more of a physical and defensive role that's not likely to help in most fantasy formats.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO