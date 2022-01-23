ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Snags helper in loss

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

abc23.com

Pens / Coyotes

Penguins fans, you have to be loving this stretch of historic hockey. Last night’s come from behind win over the Coyotes. Mark the pens 17th win in their last 19 games. So here’s how it all went down. The game was tied heading into the third period two to two.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Benning: Collects helper

Benning notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken. Benning set up Luke Kunin's game-tying goal in the final minute of the first period. It was a rare contribution on offense for Benning, who has just eight assists in 40 games this season, though half of them have come in January. He's been a steady source of penalties lately, posting 17 PIM in his last seven outings and 33 for the season. The blueliner typically plays more of a physical and defensive role that's not likely to help in most fantasy formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Yanni Gourde: Offers helper in loss

Gourde managed an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators. Gourde got down low on a forecheck and set up Adam Larsson's second-period tally. The 30-year-old Gourde hasn't had a great January, with one goal and three assists in 10 games. The Quebec native is at 22 points, 59 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-11 rating in 34 appearances overall. He remains in a top-six role, and he's worth a look in fantasy if he can sustain some of his recent momentum on offense.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Niko Mikkola: Chips in with helper

Mikkola logged an assist, four hits and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames. Mikkola set up a Brayden Schenn goal at 13:59 of the first period. Not known to produce much offense, Mikkola has collected two goals and four assists in 21 games since the start of December. The Finnish blueliner is up to seven points, 37 shots on net, 59 hits, 41 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 28 outings overall. Even if he works into a top-four role, he's mainly a defensive presence and doesn't need to be tracked closely by fantasy managers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Provides helper in loss

Wheeler put up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks. Wheeler has picked up three points in four contests since returning from a knee injury. He briefly looked uncomfortable during Thursday's contest with another lower-body issue, but he was able to play through it, logging 20:15 of ice time, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too concerned about his status. The 35-year-old is up to 20 points, 66 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-2 rating through 26 outings overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Mikael Granlund: Collects helper in shootout loss

Granlund managed an assist in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Oilers. Granlund had the secondary helper on Filip Forsberg's opening tally in the first period. In his last four outings, Granlund has racked up a goal and three assists. The 29-year-old continues to be the playmaker on a line with Forsberg and Matt Duchene, with Granlund up to six goals and 31 helpers in 43 appearances this season.
NHL

