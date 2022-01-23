Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Doles out assist

Towns supplied 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 loss to Golden State. Towns led all players in scoring and rebounding in the contest, and he tied for the top mark with six assists. The strong effort made for a nice fantasy line, though it wasn't enough to guide Minnesota to a win. Towns had been somewhat quiet over his previous four games, averaging 19.3 points on 46 percent shooting. His output Thursday was more in line with the 24.3 points and 51.7 percent field-goal rate he has posted on the season.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO