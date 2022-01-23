ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Travis Boyd: Doles out assist

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Boyd notched an assist, two shots on goal, a pair of hits and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

93.7 The Fan

Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
NHL
State
Minnesota State
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
Person
Travis Boyd
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
