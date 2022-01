Rust had an assist in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Kraken on Thursday. Rust kept it going in this one, even if the rest of the offense more or less lagged behind. The 29-year-old right winger has seven assists and a goal over his last five games and had been even better before missing four games under COVID-19 protocols. Rust has 28 points in 21 contests this season.

NHL ・ 14 HOURS AGO