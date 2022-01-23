ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Close To Home Sunday Forecast 01/23/2022

By Tabitha Bartoe
Cheatham County Source
 5 days ago

Today, sun and clouds will continue throughout the morning and afternoon.

Good news! We will have some warmer temperatures almost reaching the 50s!

Nashville – 48

Clarksville – 47

Columbia – 49

Murfreesboro – 48

See our live weather radar here.

