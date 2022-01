The Vegas Golden Knights (25-15-3) managed a third-period comeback to tie the Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) but lost in overtime thanks to Sebastian Aho’s game-winning goal. In terms of lineup changes, the Golden Knights welcomed back Zach Whitecloud and Mark Stone to their lineup. Both players missed the last two games with Whitecloud having back spasms and Stone in COVID-19 protocols. Laurent Brossoit also got the start for the Golden Knights for the first time since Jan 2.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO