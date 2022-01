SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College baseball program opened the 2022 campaign with a 4-1 victory over the College of the Sequoias on Thursday evening. | BOX SCORE. Dylan Howell put the Bulldogs (1-0) on the board with a single that plated two runners in the bottom of the fourth frame, but the Giants (0-1) responded with one run in the sixth to cut the deficit. Hancock stretched the lead once more after plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth courtesy of a double by Jacob Ortega and a fielder's choice for Howell that each scored one. Isaac Baez sealed the victory with a three-up, three-down showing in the final frame by way of a ground out and two strikeouts against the COS batters.

