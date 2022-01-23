ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blackhawks face the Avalanche on 3-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Chicago Blackhawks (15-19-7, seventh in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (28-8-3, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a win against Colorado.

The Avalanche have gone 9-3-1 against division opponents. Colorado leads the NHL averaging 4.2 goals per game, led by Mikko Rantanen with 21.

The Blackhawks are 3-6-4 against opponents in the Central. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 6.5 points per game. Patrick Kane leads them with 36 total points.

In their last meeting on Jan. 4, Colorado won 4-3. Erik Johnson recorded two goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 21 goals, adding 27 assists and recording 48 points. Cale Makar has eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 27 total assists and has 36 points. Erik Gustafsson has five assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Valeri Nichushkin: out (covid-19), Darren Helm: day to day (lower body), Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Dylan Strome: out (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

NHL
NHL
