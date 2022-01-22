ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Investigate Before You Invest

By Press release submission
Mount Vernon News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigate before you invest. Call the Ohio Division of Securities BEFORE...

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Mount Vernon, OH
Business
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Hotline#Division#The Mount Vernon News

Comments / 0

Community Policy