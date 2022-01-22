ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Kenyon College seeks applicants for the position of Assistant Director of Residential Life (two positions)

By Press release submission
Mount Vernon News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenyon College seeks applicants for the...

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Knox County, OH
Education
County
Knox County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kenyon College#Assistant Director#Online Applications#Residential Life

Comments / 0

Community Policy