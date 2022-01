Major U.S. stock indexes registered a massive comeback Monday to close higher after the Dow industrials were down more than 1,100 points at midday. Just after noon, the Dow was off 3.25% and the Nasdaq Composite Index had dropped 4.9%. The declines extended the losses that have hammered a once-buoyant market this month, battering the shares of technology firms, smaller companies and once-highflying sectors such as cryptocurrencies. At their lows Monday, shares of vaccine developer Moderna were down more than 40% for the year, while bitcoin had lost more than half its value at its November high.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO