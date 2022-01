There are many things to consider in the in-person versus virtual learning debate. First and foremost, COVID-19 has returned in full force after a few blissful months of semi-normalcy; anyone still living as freely as they did two months ago is ignoring the highly contagious omicron variant. Because this variant spreads faster than other variants, we should continue to be cautious. For this spring semester, Virginia Tech has maintained that we will have classes in person until further notice. This is not in the best interest of Virginia Tech students and faculty because of the prevalence of health anxiety, the high potential for absences due to illness without an online option, and the financial burden for students who struggle with housing and dining plan costs (with an online option, they could bypass these costs). Because of the omicron variant, Virginia Tech and all other state schools should seriously consider moving classes online.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO