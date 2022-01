To say that Microsoft has been on a roll is an understatement. The company shook the video game industry to its core when they announced that they had acquired Activision Blizzard for an insane $68.7 billion. Now the tech giant has revealed another amazing milestone for one of their endeavors, Halo Infinite. The developer, 343 Industries, has announced via Twitter that roughly 20 million players joined the newest entry in the series, which according to them makes Halo Infinite the greatest Halo launch in the entire franchise.

