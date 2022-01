PORTLAND, Ore. — One person died following a hit-and-run crash late Thursday evening in Southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). On Jan. 20 around 11:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of a serious crash with injuries on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard and Southeast Holgate Boulevard. Police found two vehicles involved in the crash. They said one person inside one of the vehicles was dead. Another person in the same vehicle was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police said no one was inside the second vehicle and witnesses reported multiple people running from the area before officers were called.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO