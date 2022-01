PITTSBURGH — Heading into this building as the NHL’s worst road team was a surefire sign the Kraken needed to up their game to avoid another predictable result. Slow starts have plagued the Kraken all season and repeating that Thursday night against the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Arena wouldn’t do them any favors. So, instead, the Kraken came out strong in this highly competitive 2-1 overtime win, sapped some crowd energy, held off a midgame Penguins pushback and finally put the puck in Pittsburgh’s net late.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO