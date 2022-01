The Saturday Night Live cast members have made it their business over the years to take politicians, media members, and celebrities to task by impersonating them on national television. Pretty much anyone in the public eye is fair game, and most people who end up getting lampooned on SNL take it well… or remain quiet about their possible displeasure. But after SNL veteran Kate McKinnon impersonated Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham during the cold open of the recent Will Forte episode, Ingraham decided to do her own impersonation of McKinnon doing Ingraham and now that's running around online.

