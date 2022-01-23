ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francesco Molinari is better than Jon Rahm

By ANDREA GUSSONI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 days ago
In California still a good performance for Francesco Molinari, who climbed from 24th to 12th position in 'The American Express', a PGA Tour golf tournament. The Turin mid-race, with a second lap (identical to the first) finished in 67 (-5) out of a total of 134 (67 67, -10), is four...

The Independent

Jon Rahm not prepared to apologise for furious on-course outburst

World number one Jon Rahm stopped short of an apology as he expanded on his furious reaction to the conditions during last week’s PGA Tour event.Rahm was overheard complaining furiously about the relatively easy test posed by the three courses used for The American Express, where his total of 14 under par was only good enough for a tie for 14th.“Piece of s*** f****** set-up. Putting-contest week,” the fiery Spaniard could be heard saying in a video taken by a spectator as he walked off a green during the third round at PGA West.Speaking about the video clip of the...
NFL
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm on outburst caught on tape: 'My reaction was pretty self-explanatory'

Jon Rahm acknowledged what you heard is what he thought. During last week’s American Express a fan captured video of Rahm ripping the tournament setup. The clip, which went viral, features the World No. 1 walking off a green at the Nicklaus Course at PGA West, muttering a few expletives before decrying the conditions as a “putting contest week.” Rahm, who is a previous winner at the La Quinta tour stop, ultimately finished T-14.
GOLF
The Independent

Dubai Desert Classic 2022: Rory McIlroy playing catch-up to golf’s new talismans

The tears that flowed beside the 18th green at Whistling Straits told of Rory McIlroy’s pent-up frustration, his relief and a reckoning. The toil of Europe’s Ryder Cup might have been pushed to the back of players’ minds, overshadowed by the pursuit of purses and ranking points. But the legacy of that lopsided defeat in September was not just the dominance of a record-breaking American team, but the reality of how a new generation has established themselves at the fore. Although McIlroy led Europe out in the singles, after a hollowing week in which his quality and confidence deserted...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm stands by controversial views about PGA Tour setup

Jon Rahm has refused to back down on his controversial comments that were captured on camera by a fan as he trudged off a green at The American Express on the PGA Tour last week. Rahm endured a frustrating week from tee to green by his own high standards as...
GOLF
Golf.com

What Jon Rahm learned from Phil Mickelson, according to his coach

Phil Mickelson has been a longtime mentor to the reigning World No. 1, Jon Rahm. In fact, Mickelson’s belief in Rahm’s abilities dates all the way back to 2016, when he placed a bet with Colt Knost that Rahm would be a top-10 player within a year. Pretty nice foresight!
GOLF
Boston Globe

Jon Rahm is best on South Course; Billy Horschel leads at Torrey Pines

Top-ranked Jon Rahm closed with an eagle on the tougher South Course at Torrey Pines for a 6-under 66 on Wednesday, trailing leader Billy Horschel by three strokes after the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Horschel shot a bogey-free 9-under 63 on the North Course and led Michael Thompson by one stroke. Of the 30 players who shot 67 or better, 26 played the North. Rahm’s was the best score on the South by one over Luke List, Peter Malnati, and Cameron Tringale. The players switch courses Thursday and play the final two rounds on the South. Taking advantage of the North’s shorter distances and more forgiving rough, Horschel made five birdies on the front nine, highlighted by a 25-foot putt on the par-4 second hole. The 35-year-old from Florida is seeking his first non-match play victory on the PGA Tour since April 2018. “I told my caddie, ‘Let’s just go out there, no expectations, and just enjoy,’” Horschel said. “And I think we did a really good job of that. My game is in a really good spot.”
SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Sir Nick Faldo hits back at Jon Rahm over "putting contest" remark on PGA Tour

Sir Nick Faldo has hit back at Jon Rahm for complaining The American Express on the PGA Tour was a "f***ing putting contest week". Faldo, speaking live on air during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, took the Spaniard to task about his controversial comments by asking him what he made of the Tournament of Champions the week before.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tennis World Usa

