ATHENS, Ga. – The No. 19 Texas A&M women’s golf team is sending four individuals to the Lady Bulldog Invitational at the par-72, 6,168-yard University of Georgia Golf Course Jan. 29-30. “This tournament will be great experience for the four that we are sending,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a course we will play at later in the season, so it will give us a great look at what we can expect down the line. It is one thing to practice, but to actually compete is a great chance to get better. This will be a solid opportunity to get better and refine some things as we get ready for our schedule to really get started.”

